8 Reasons Why We Love Lockjaw

Lockjaw is starring in a brand new mini-series that puts his name on the cover. Lockjaw #1, the first of four issues in “Who’s A Good Boy”, follows everyone’s favorite pet Inhuman on a quest to reunite with his lost siblings. It is written by Daniel Kibblesmith of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and drawn by rising star Carlos Villa. It’s bound to be a good time from this very funny duo.

This isn’t the start of Lockjaw‘s story though. Fans have held a lot of affection for this larger-than-life dog since his first appearance in Fantastic Four #45, which was released in 1965. He has remained a regular feature in Inhuman stories in the 50 years since and has also popped up in plenty of other places. Lockjaw has featured in series with the Pet Avengers and appeared in plenty of cartoon adaptations including Ultimate Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy. He most recently made his live-action debut in the short-lived Inhumans TV series on ABC. While the series itself suffered from poor reviews, there was no doubt that Lockjaw was the best part of it.

In celebration of Lockjaw’s newest comic series, we’re taking a look at one of the longest-lasting and most beloved super pets in existence to answer the question: Why do we love Lockjaw?

Lockjaw Is a Hero

The Inhumans didn’t start their existence as superheroes, and, in many ways, they still aren’t. They primarily handle their own issues, battling their progenitors the Kree and struggling to stop maniacs like Maximus from seizing the throne. Lockjaw has always held a heroic streak though. He is often the member of the Inhuman royal family who appears for a last-second rescue or steps up to help in surprising ways. His acts of heroism range from great to small, but they’re all clearly driven by a love for his family and most living things. Lockjaw is always ready to be brave and help others.

Lockjaw Loves His Family

Lockjaw might be Black Bolt’s dog, but he has enough love for the entire Inhuman royal family. It’s a regular occurrence to see him playing with Crystal, teleporting Medusa, or fetching Gorgon. No matter which member of this particularly odd collection needs a pal or a helping paw, Lockjaw can be relied upon to deliver. He even has a soft streak for Maximus, often giving Black Bolt’s afflicted brother a big lick on the cheek when he isn’t trying to take over society. No matter how far astray this family wanders, Lockjaw can find the people he loves most with ease.

Lockjaw Is Funny

Dogs seem to make great unintentional comedians, and Lockjaw is no exception. He’s a real goofball who loves to be himself and constantly play. Lockjaw will play fetch with a tree or make overtures of affection at the most inopportune times. He doesn’t care about how serious it is to be royalty, only that everyone is as happy as he is, resulting in plenty of laughs for Marvel characters and readers. The recent short strips from writer Ryan North and artist Gustavo Duarte made great use of this characteristic, delivering plenty of laughs in a single page.

Lockjaw Upgrades the Inhumans

The Inhumans have a strong cult following, but have never been the hottest seller for Marvel Comics. Whatever the reason for that is, it’s clear that Lockjaw adds a lot of appeal to this often austere collection of characters. He brings out Black Bolt’s humanity, Crystal’s silliness, and the joy of the entire core family. Lockjaw is also a big selling point for dog lovers looking to see themselves in superhero comics. His companionship makes the Inhumans much more relatable in every issue he appears.

Lockjaw Is Loyal

When pet parents discuss their dogs, one of the first words you’ll almost always here is loyal. Dogs comfort you in times of sadness, share with you in times of joy, and wait for whatever you might need when you’re gone. Lockjaw shows that deep level of devotion to all of his friends and family. Recently when Black Bolt thought he had been abandoned, it was Lockjaw that sniffed him out and protected him. Lockjaw is a dog that never gives up on his people and will fight for them no matter the odds.

Lockjaw Has Great Creators

No great superhero character comes from nothing, and that’s true of Lockjaw as well. He was created by the legendary duo of Jack Kirby and Stan Lee during the hottest period of their most acclaimed comic series together. Only a few issues before introducing the likes of Galactus, Silver Surfer, and Black Panther, there was Lockjaw. He came into Fantastic Four fully formed with his enormous body, strange mustache, and playful personality. Lockjaw was a hit from the very start and we can all thank Kirby and Lee for that.

Lockjaw Can Go Anywhere

Of course there’s the matter of Lockjaw’s teleportation. Unlike Nightcrawler or some other Marvel superheroes, his ability has almost no limits. Lockjaw can jump across galaxies with ease and often brings his entire family along for the ride with no additional strain. He can also go anywhere in a less literal fashion. Lockjaw blends into comics with the Pet Avengers, Inhumans, Fantastic Four, and Ms. Marvel, sometimes all in the same month. He’s everybody’s friend and fits in just about every Marvel comic book. It only makes sense that this dog can be everywhere because he belongs just about anywhere he wants to go.

Lockjaw Is a Very Good Boy

The bottom line with Lockjaw is that he’s a very good dog. One of the best. If there were a We Rate Dogs Twitter in the Marvel universe, it would almost certainly give Lockjaw a 15/10. As a character, he reminds us of everything we love about our canine companions with an extra dose of superheroic powers and adventure on top. Lockjaw is loyal and loving, filled with fun, and there whenever his people need him. Whether you have a dog in your home or prefer to admire them from afar, the appeal of the species is obvious when looking at this big, jowled face. He’s just such a good dog.