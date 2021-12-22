Will Hawkeye’s Season Finale Post-Credits Scene Bring Back Another Netflix Character?

Since we’re reaching the end of another Marvel Studios Disney+ series, that means we should be getting at least one post-credits scene in the Hawkeye season finale. The episode has a lot of loose ends to tie up, including Eleanor Bishop’s connection to Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Maya Lopez/Echo uncovering Kingpin’s role in her father’s death, Yelena Belova’s feud with Clint Barton, and more. What would make the post-credits scene even more entertaining is if a certain Marvel Netflix hero made a surprising return to continue his rivalry with the Kingpin of Crime.

Fans got to see Charlie Cox reprise his role as Matt Murdock in the opening act of Spider-Man: No Way Home. His appearance was heavily rumored for months, ever since fans started speculating that Murdock would put his lawyer skills to the test in order to clear Peter Parker’s name after he was revealed to be Spider-Man. Some people even believed a person’s arm in the first No Way Home trailer belonged to Cox. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox would play Daredevil again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told CinemaBlend. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

This statement was made before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, though it’s obvious now that Feige was planting the seed for Cox’s return in the Sony/Marvel film. It’s unknown how much camera time Kingpin will have in the Hawkeye finale, though what we do know is Marvel loves to use post-credits scenes to set up future stories, TV shows, and movies. If there are two post-credits scenes, one could be Hawkeye-centric, while the other re-introduces Daredevil, Kingpin’s biggest rival.

Daredevil and Kingpin battled throughout all three seasons of the Netflix series. The Defender of Hell’s Kitchen launched Marvel’s slate of Netflix shows, and much of its popularity is due to Charlie Cox’s portrayal of Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. With the knowledge that both actors are officially back in the MCU, Marvel Studios shouldn’t leave fans wondering where they will see Charlie Cox’s Daredevil next. Directors Bert and Bertie even confirmed Hawkeye’s crossover with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which means they take place in a pretty close timeframe.

Alaqua Cox’s Echo originally started as a Daredevil character in the comics, so there is a precedent for Matt Murdock to invest himself in the upcoming war between Echo and Kingpin. Just imagine if Marvel decides to make Echo the focus of a post-credits scene, and Daredevil or Matt Murdock steps up to work alongside Echo to bring Kingpin to justice.

All these possibilities make the season finale of Hawkeye must-see TV. Yes, there’s a chance Daredevil pops up in She-Hulk, but why wait until the new series debuts next year when Charlie Cox’s Spider-Man: No Way Home momentum from last weekend can continue this week in Hawkeye.

What do you think will happen in the Hawkeye post-credits scene(s)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!