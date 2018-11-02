Marvel Fans React to Falcon and Winter Soldier Getting Their Own TV Series

Reports emerged earlier today that Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be getting their own limited TV series on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, which immediately sparked passionate reactions from fans all across social media.
Chris Evans is slated to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers 4, leading many fans to theorize that Falcon or Winter Soldier would be the frontrunners to take over the mantle. Were the duo to star in their own spy-themed series, fans would seemingly have to wait to see who took on the role as Cap for the foreseeable future. Luckily, plenty of fans had their own ideas of the best way to utilize Cap’s closest allies to make for an exciting series in which they starred.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the announcement of a new Falcon and Winter Soldier series!
Take My Money
Not to be dramatic, but me when I hear @Marvel is thinking of doing a Falcon/Winter Soldier mini series: pic.twitter.com/vKBprUqfrn— Ashlee (@BelieveMeAshlee) October 31, 2018
Make Up Your Mind, Disney
DISNEY: “We’re canceling some #StarWars projects because we noticed people lose interest if we make too many” ALSO DISNEY: “Were announcing #Marvel streaming shows for the Winter Soldier + Falcon and also Loki and Scarlett Witch” ?— JJ Castillo (@JJCastilloVR) October 31, 2018
Awesome
Disney is planning on making a Winter Soldier/Falcon limited series pic.twitter.com/8VOXxwRy4n— David ? (@akaspidey) October 31, 2018
Not A Mackie Fan
Marvel: A Winter Soldier series will be made for the Disney streaming service…— Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 31, 2018
Me: YEEE—
Marvel: …with Mackie’s Falcon
Me: pic.twitter.com/KbZov18Jhe
All-In Move
Disney making different MCU series’ of Falcon/Winter Soldier, Loki, and Scarlet Witch for their streaming service right out the gate is certainly an all-in move— zak ?? (@ZakKondratenko) October 31, 2018
Forgotten Love
That Falcon/Winter Soldier series will be complete if they carry around a pocket watch with a picture of @ChrisEvans in it.— Dr. H (@bookdal) October 31, 2018
Just saying. Complete.
Get A Haircut
if this falcon-winter soldier show isn’t just sam dropping shit on bucky and yelling @ him to wash and cut his hair I DO NOT WANT IT— ghost beef ? (@tortillablanket) October 31, 2018
Extreme Roasting
A Falcon and Winter Soldier series will consist of them constantly roasting each other ?— Chirrut Skywalker △⃒⃘ (@LyricalJesse) October 31, 2018
Fingers Crossed
Falcon and Winter Soldier getting their own limited series? I dig it (fingers crossed it’s a buddy comedy). pic.twitter.com/TKRwQD46GA— Adam Holmes (@MrAdamHolmes) October 31, 2018
Not A Test
FALCON-WINTER SOLDIER SERIES.— Dr. H (@bookdal) October 31, 2018
THIS IS NOT A TEST.