Marvel Fans React to Falcon and Winter Soldier Getting Their Own TV Series

Reports emerged earlier today that Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be getting their own limited TV series on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, which immediately sparked passionate reactions from fans all across social media.

Chris Evans is slated to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers 4, leading many fans to theorize that Falcon or Winter Soldier would be the frontrunners to take over the mantle. Were the duo to star in their own spy-themed series, fans would seemingly have to wait to see who took on the role as Cap for the foreseeable future. Luckily, plenty of fans had their own ideas of the best way to utilize Cap’s closest allies to make for an exciting series in which they starred.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the announcement of a new Falcon and Winter Soldier series!

Take My Money

Not to be dramatic, but me when I hear @Marvel is thinking of doing a Falcon/Winter Soldier mini series: pic.twitter.com/vKBprUqfrn — Ashlee (@BelieveMeAshlee) October 31, 2018

Make Up Your Mind, Disney

DISNEY: “We’re canceling some #StarWars projects because we noticed people lose interest if we make too many” ALSO DISNEY: “Were announcing #Marvel streaming shows for the Winter Soldier + Falcon and also Loki and Scarlett Witch” ? — JJ Castillo (@JJCastilloVR) October 31, 2018

Awesome

Disney is planning on making a Winter Soldier/Falcon limited series pic.twitter.com/8VOXxwRy4n — David ? (@akaspidey) October 31, 2018

Not A Mackie Fan

Marvel: A Winter Soldier series will be made for the Disney streaming service…



Me: YEEE—



Marvel: …with Mackie’s Falcon



Me: pic.twitter.com/KbZov18Jhe — Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 31, 2018

All-In Move

Disney making different MCU series’ of Falcon/Winter Soldier, Loki, and Scarlet Witch for their streaming service right out the gate is certainly an all-in move — zak ?? (@ZakKondratenko) October 31, 2018

Forgotten Love

That Falcon/Winter Soldier series will be complete if they carry around a pocket watch with a picture of @ChrisEvans in it.



Just saying. Complete. — Dr. H (@bookdal) October 31, 2018

Get A Haircut

if this falcon-winter soldier show isn’t just sam dropping shit on bucky and yelling @ him to wash and cut his hair I DO NOT WANT IT — ghost beef ? (@tortillablanket) October 31, 2018

Extreme Roasting

A Falcon and Winter Soldier series will consist of them constantly roasting each other ? — Chirrut Skywalker △⃒⃘ (@LyricalJesse) October 31, 2018

Fingers Crossed

Falcon and Winter Soldier getting their own limited series? I dig it (fingers crossed it’s a buddy comedy). pic.twitter.com/TKRwQD46GA — Adam Holmes (@MrAdamHolmes) October 31, 2018

Not A Test