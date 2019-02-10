Daniel Radcliffe Jokes That He’s the New Wolverine

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Daniel Radcliffe has a unique response to people campaigning for him.

Radcliffe recently appeared in one of WIRED’s Autocomplete Interviews, in which he responded to some of the most heavily searched-for things about him. When one of the questions asked “Is Daniel Radcliffe the new Wolverine?”, he had a rather tongue-in-cheek answer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s going to be a new Wolverine movie, in which it starts off with Hugh Jackman being put into a hot wash.” Radcliffe joked. “And then when he comes out, it’s me. So yes, I’m very happy to announce that here.”

While the former Harry Potter star has been a pretty frequent fan-cast to take on the role of Logan Howlett/Wolverine, there’s no telling if it will actually become a reality. It was recently confirmed that Disney will probably bring in a new actor when the introduce Wolverine into the MCU, as a way to differentiate from Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of the role.

“Hugh, just the physicality of it all, just to bulk up,” X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner explained during a recent panel appearance. “This man worked so hard to bulk up, would get up at four in the morning to bulk and eat protein meals every two hours because his natural state, they used to call him Worm when he was a kid. So his natural state is a very skinny guy. Once you reach a certain age, the body just won’t go anymore. I think he was wise to say, ‘I’m at that point. I can’t do it.’ Now, that doesn’t mean he can’t come back as older Wolverine. You never know. Future Wolverine, you never know.”

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that [Wolverine joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe] would be so great,” Jackman explained in a previous interview. “Like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen.’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, “Hang on!” But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

Would you want to see Radcliffe play Wolverine in the MCU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!