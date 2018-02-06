‘Wolverine: The Long Night’ Trailer Released

Wolverine’s been around a long time, but you’ve never heard him quite like this.

Marvel’s new project with Stitcher is called Wolverine: The Long Night, a new podcast that takes the fan favorite into uncharted territory. While the podcast won’t hit until later this year, you can get your first taste of the new adventure in the brand new trailer, which can be listened to here or above.

As you can hear in the trailer, The Long Night boasts a talented cast, including Richard Armitage as Logan. It also stars Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ato Essandoh, Scott Adsit, Bob Balaban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Zoe Chao, Chaske Spencer, Jordan Bridges, David Call, Michael J. Burg, Lannon Killea, and Chris Gethard.

While a murder is at the center of this mystery, writer Ben Percy is also dabbling in the supernatural and fantastical as well.

“It’s very easy to turn up the volume on reality there. In addition to the crime investigation into the serial killer on the loose, there are also elements of the fantastic. And some of them have to do with Wolverine as his legend grows in this area, as people observe him bounding through the mists with packs of wolves; as they witness him save and end lives,” Percy said. “I’m also drawing from the Native legends in the area and from cultish mythology. There is a compound set up outside of the town of Burns, Alaska, where the Aurora cult is located. And it’s unclear at first whether they are implicated in the murders that are occurring here and whether they might have powers, as they purport to — a connection to and a control over the fabric of light that plays over the winter skies.”

You can find out more about the podcast here, and the official description can be found below.

“The “Wolverine: The Long Night” story is a captivating hybrid of mystery and the larger-scale fantasy of the Marvel Universe. It follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad Marshall (Ato Essandoh) as they arrive in the fictional town of Burns, Alaska, to investigate a series of murders and quickly discover the town lives in fear of a serial killer. The agents team up with deputy Bobby Reid (Andrew Keenan-Bolger) to investigate their main suspect, Logan (Richard Armitage). Their search leads them on a fox hunt through the mysterious and corrupt town.”

Wolverine: The Long Night lands on Stitcher Premium March 12.