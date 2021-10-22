X-Force: Killshot Preview Showcases Rob Liefeld’s Return (Exclusive)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of X-Force, a superhero team that made fans look at the world of the X-Men in a whole new way. To celebrate the occasion, Marvel Comics is releasing a brand new one-shot paying tribute to the group’s origins, titled X-Force: Killshot. The comic will be written and illustrated by the team’s creator, Rob Liefeld — and we have a new look at what that will entail. ComicBook.com can exclusively debut a preview of X-Force: Killshot, which showcases the quintessential visual style that Liefeld will be bringing to the book.

“X-Force was a huge gamble that paid off big for Marvel, paid off big for retailers and it changed my life forever.” Liefeld said in a statement when the one-shot was first announced. “I’m thrilled and honored to share Killshot with everyone. Thirty years in the making, I intend to make every page a huge kick for fans new and old.”

You can check out the official description for X-Force: Killshot below, and keep scrolling to check out the preview!

“On this day thirty years ago, X-FORCE #1 debuted and took the comic book industry by storm! Created by Rob Liefeld, X-FORCE #1 was a blockbuster success, selling over 5 million copies to become one of the best-selling single issues in Marvel Comics history. Commemorating the anniversary of this groundbreaking issue, Rob Liefeld will return to the X-Force saga this November with a new chapter in X-FORCE: KILLSHOT! The special one-shot will feature an explosive adventure starring Cable and his mighty militant mutant squad, taking readers back to the beloved 90s heyday of the X-Men franchise. Cable and his counterparts will assemble five separate X-Force squadrons, from various points in time, to converge on Asteroid S for an all-out assault to defeat Stryfe once and for all.”

The X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special will be released on Wednesday, November 24rd wherever comics are sold.

