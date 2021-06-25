Rob Liefeld Returns To X-Force In New 30th Anniversary Special

✖

Marvel is celebrating X-Force's 30th anniversary with a brand new one-shot special, and if you're going to celebrate the team's big special occasion, who better to have on board than the person who created them. Thankfully that's the case, as Rob Liefeld is returning to the X-Force saga later this year with a brand new chapter in X-Force: Killshot. The new one-shot will have Cable and the squad pulling together five different teams from across time to lead an attack on Stryfe, and we've got an exclusive first look at a slick new cover from Liefeld that will launch with the issue when it hits comic stores this November.

The main cover features Cable, Major X, Shatterstar, and Venompool, while the variant cover features Cable in the center flanked by Shatterstar and Venompool, all ready for battle. You can check out both covers in the images below.

(Photo: Rob Liefeld/Marvel)

“The fans have always carried X-Force and I’m elated to be writing and drawing Cable, Deadpool, Domino, Shatterstar for them again, just as I was 30 years back at the launch of all this," Liefeld told ComicBook.com. "I promise you, this will be their biggest, wildest most consequential adventure to date."

You can check out the official description for X-Force: Killshot below.

(Photo: Rob Liefeld/Marvel)

"On this day thirty years ago, X-FORCE #1 debuted and took the comic book industry by storm! Created by Rob Liefeld, X-FORCE #1 was a blockbuster success, selling over 5 million copies to become one of the best-selling single issues in Marvel Comics history. Commemorating the anniversary of this groundbreaking issue, Rob Liefeld will return to the X-Force saga this November with a new chapter in X-FORCE: KILLSHOT! The special one-shot will feature an explosive adventure starring Cable and his mighty militant mutant squad, taking readers back to the beloved 90s heyday of the X-Men franchise. Cable and his counterparts will assemble five separate X-Force squadrons, from various points in time, to converge on Asteroid S for an all-out assault to defeat Stryfe once and for all."

“X-Force was a huge gamble that paid off big for Marvel, paid off big for retailers and it changed my life forever.” Liefeld said. “I’m thrilled and honored to share Killshot with everyone. Thirty years in the making, I intend to make every page a huge kick for fans new and old.”

X-Force: Killshot hits comic stores this November.

