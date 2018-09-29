‘Dark Phoenix’ Fan Trailer Uses ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ Footage Instead

The first trailer for the next X-Men movie came out, and if you thought Dark Phoenix looked somewhat familiar, you are not alone.

A new edit of the trailer from the fine folks at Marvel News Desk replaces all of the new footage with clips of X-Men: The Last Stand, the first time the X-movies attempted to adapt “The Dark Phoenix Saga” for the big screen.

There are a lot of similarities to what we’ve already seen and what was revealed in the trailer, and at some point the fan trailer actually syncs up perfectly. And as they themselves have pointed out, this isn’t surprising; Simon Kinberg wrote X-Men: The Last Stand, and is credited as the writer and director of Dark Phoenix.

Kinberg previously addressed the fact that he’s retreading old ground, but referred to X-Men: Days of Future Past as an opportunity to fix his mistake.

“I co-wrote X-Men 3, the ‘Dark Phoenix’ story, which is probably the most sacred of the X-Men storylines in the comics,” Kinberg said to THR. “Fanboys and girls did not love the movie [X-Men: The Last Stand]. When I wrote X-Men: Days of Future Past years later — it was a time travel story — I thought, ‘Well, here’s an opportunity to rewrite this mistake — bring Jean Grey back to life.’ I got to go back and essentially erase a $200 million movie.”

After the first trailer released, Kinberg began opening up about his influences on the film, revealing that Dark Phoenix will be unlike every other X-Men film thus far and not just a new take on The Last Stand.

“The way I wanted to make the movie was very different than the aesthetic of previous X-Men movies, which I’ve been very involved in and proud of,” Kinberg said to Empire. “But I wanted it to feel more naturalistic, I wanted it to feel edgier, more handmade, more real. I was very inspired by what James Mangold did with Logan, and I felt like if I could bring a measure of that aesthetic in the film that all of the intergalactic and larger-scale things that happen in the movie would feel more shocking, more realistic, more emotional. They’d be grounded in some reality.”

Unfortunately fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can see it, as 20th Century Fox just announced they pushed back the release date yet again.

Fans can now see Dark Phoenix when it premieres in theaters next summer on June 7, 2019.