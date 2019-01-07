Lana Condor Reveals Why Jubilee Didn’t Return For ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

X-Men: Dark Phoenix has been a long time coming, but the superhero flick is nearing its release. With the film set to go live this June, fans are eager to check in on their favorite mutants, but one former star is getting real about why her character wasn’t brought back.

Recently, Lana Condor sat down for an interview with Collider to talk Deadly Class, and it was there the actress addressed her part — or lack thereof — in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. When asked if she was called back for the sequel, Condor said she had to pass as she was filming another project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No, I didn’t end up doing Dark Phoenix ’cause I was doing To All the Boys [I’ve Loved Before],” the star explained.

Continuing, Condor went on to say she hopes she will get the chance to return to her role as Jubilee.

“I hope X-Men lives on so hopefully in the future I’ll be able to go back to that family because it’s where I feel very indebted and loyal to.”

As fans will remember, Condor did appear in X-Men: Apocalypse to bring one of the comic’s favorite mutants to life. Jubilee might not have been a full lead in the blockbuster, but Condor’s work earned positive reviews from fans. However, it looks like Condor’s schedule kept her from suiting up for Fox’s next X-Men film, and there is no guarantee she will get the chance to again.

After all, 20th Century Fox is preparing to unload all of its film properties in a landmark deal with Disney. The companies agreed upon a merger last year, giving Disney the film rights to titles like X-Men and the Fantastic Four at long last. With the merger still in the works, the timeline for when Fox’s comic properties will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe is TBA, but a total reboot would likely force a Jubilee recast. So, if you were a fan of Condor’s take on the heroine, well — you will always have X-Men: Apocalypse.

For those wanting to check out the next installment of Jean Grey’s story, X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens June 7, 2019. Upcoming X-Men movies include Once Upon a Deadpool on December 12th, The New Mutants on August 2, 2019, and Gambit on March 13, 2020.

So, are you sad to know Jubilee will be missing from this next X-Men flick? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!