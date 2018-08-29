‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Theater Merchandise Offers Better Look at New Costumes

Newly revealed X-Men: Dark Phoenix theater merchandise offers X-Men fans a better look at the new X-Men uniforms debuting in the film.

As set photos previously revealed, X-Men: Dark Phoenix is introducing new X-Men uniforms that resemble those designed by artist Frank Quitely for the early 2000s New X-Men comic book series, which was written by Grant Morrison. The video above reportedly reveals new merchandise featuring those same costumes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video begins with a poster that appears to be fan made, but the remainder of the video shows four theater drink toppers resembling three key X-Men characters in their new black-and-yellow costumes: Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), and Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) as well as the X-Men’s signature aircraft, the Blackbird. Take a look above.

Fans are still waiting for the first official footage from X-Men: Dark Phoenix to be released. So far the only promotional material that has been released is a few photos. Some footage did debut privately at the CineEurope trade show and an online response suggested that the film looked to be shaping better than many had suspected given how shy 20th Century Fox has been about the movie and the fact that the film has been delayed multiple times.

The most recent round of delays was reportedly in order to allow time for reshoots while still accommodating the schedules of the film’s busy stars, such as Sophie Turner, who had to film the final season of Game of Thrones.

Reactions to the footage suggest X-Men: Dark Phoenix will have a darker tone than X-Men: Apocalypse, which is something star Evan Peters, who plays Quicksilver, seemed to hint at as well.

“I think it’s the classic X-Men: First Class tone, where there’s a bit of humor thrown in there, but it’s much darker than the previous one, Apocalypse,” Peters said. “Apocalypse was the ’80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there. This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it’s a dramatic film. There’s nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there. I think it’s gonna be a powerful one. It’s Dark Phoenix. I think it’s gonna be darker than we’re used to. It’s gonna be a change, but it’s gonna be fun for everybody.”

Are you excited about X-Men: Dark Phoenix? Let us know in the comments!

X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on February 14, 2019.

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming X-Men movies include Gambit on June 7, 2019 and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.