‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Director Posts Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Reshoots

Over the last few weeks, rumors and conflicting reports have cropped up over the status of X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Some have suggested the film has been cancelled, while today saw different claims of the length of reshoots taking place in Quebec over the next month (or three).

It seems like director Simon Kinberg has chimed in on the chatter on his Instagram account, posting a behind-the-scenes photograph from the set of X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Take a look below.

Kinberg’s likely making a knowing jab at all of the outlets for getting in on the fracas, which is a lot less petty than posting a “Keep Calm” poster or K.C. Green’s “This Is Fine” dog.

Today the rumor mill was ignited when Quebecois newspaper La Presse published a report about the province’s film industry, with quotes from the CEO of film and television bureau Pierre Moreau who supposedly revealed that the latest X-Men movie would receive up to three months of reshoots.

Considering the initial production schedule was just about three months, alarm bells started ringing with speculation that the movie was getting a major overhaul.

But then Collider came out with their own report with anonymous sources close to the production saying that they were just doing two-to-three weeks of reshoots, casting doubt on the news from La Presse.

Meanwhile, some people are still insisting the movie is cancelled. If that’s the case, someone better tell Kinberg to quit wasting his time (and 20th Century Fox‘s money) with those reshoots.

The rumors will continue to fly up until (and probably beyond) the movie’s premiere in theaters, which was delayed from November to February.

Star Sophie Turner spoke about the reshoots last month, downplaying the severity and explaining that they were more in line with what’s become typical for tentpole films of this magnitude.

“I think it’s just a few bits and bobs, reshoot-wise,” Turner said. “To be honest, I don’t even know what we’re reshooting at the moment. So I couldn’t really tell you much about that one.

“All I know is that I’ll be back in Montreal at some point soon, and that the Valentine’s Day release date is quite a positive thing, because Black Panther got released on Valentine’s Day. So we’re keeping positive about it.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is still scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 15, 2019.

