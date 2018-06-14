‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer: First Reaction Surfaces

If you have kept your hopes for X-Men: Dark Phoenix tied down, it may be time to loosen them up a bit. After all, the film’s trailer was screened to some lucky fans not long ago, and a first reaction says the reel is better than expected.

So, really, that kind of praise could be could or bad depending on what you — well — expect.

For those who don’t know, the first-look at X-Men: Dark Phoenix went live today. Fox held a panel at CineEurope, and the studio shared the first trailer for the X-Men sequel with attendees. So far, the reel has not been shared publicly, but Kino Metro has something to say about the clip.

According to the site, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix looks like a “fantastic action thriller” from its trailer. Kino Metro also said the film looks “better than expected” given the recent controversy around the movie.

Namely, fans were taken back when they learned X-Men: Dark Phoenix and New Mutants were being delayed for reshoots. Back in March, sources told ComicBook that the latter film needed “multiple weeks worth of reshoots” as significant story points in the film were needing to be changed. After the films were tested, 20th Century Fox chose to delay their releases to address any structural issues.

For now, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that this X-Men movie holds up to expectations. Audiences were rather underwhelmed by X-Men: Apocalypse when it went live, but Dark Phoenix has a chance to do one of Jean Grey’s most famous arcs justice. So, it may be a good thing Evan Peters (Quicksilver) finds this impending movie darker than his last X-Men outing.

“I think it’s the classic X-Men: First Class tone, where there’s a bit of humor thrown in there, but it’s much darker than the previous one, Apocalypse,” Peters told Collider.

“Apocalypse was the ’80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there. This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it’s a dramatic film. There’s nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there. I think it’s gonna be a powerful one. It’s Dark Phoenix. I think it’s gonna be darker than we’re used to. It’s gonna be a change, but it’s gonna be fun for everybody.”

Deadpool 2 is currently in theaters. Other Fox-owned Marvel films coming up include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.