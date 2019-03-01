X-Men: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Debuts After ‘The Tonight Show’

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for the next X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix.

Jessica Chastain, who plays a mysterious new foe in the film, made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, debuting new footage for the highly-anticipated film, but now fans are getting a new look with a new trailer. You can check it out above.

Starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicolas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and the aforementioned Chastain, Dark Phoenix sees the X-Men face “their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.”

The first trailer for Dark Phoenix was released back in September 2018, meaning that fans have been left waiting quite a while for another look at the film, one which could be one of the last films in the franchise before Marvel Studios when the Disney’s acquisition of Fox finalizes. It’s something director Simon Kinberg said at a recent convention appearance will take the franchise in a new direction, tonally speaking, something Dark Phoenix is the beginning of.

“I see it as a new chapter,” Kinberg said to CinePop during CCXP in Brazil recently. “I see it as taking the franchise in a different direction tonally. And that doesn’t mean that the next one will have the same tone, it just means that the next one can have a different tone. I think for many years, the X-Men, Bryan [Singer] really transformed the superhero genre in 2000 or 2001 when the first one came out. That’s almost 20 years ago. It is a long time ago. And at that time, superhero movies were not wildly popular, actually. There had been a few failures in the mid-90s, and there hadn’t been a lot of superhero movies, if any, around that time and X-Men sort of was revolutionary in its moment.”

“But that was 20 years ago,” Kinberg continued, “and I think, I really felt like it’s time to really change the look, the feel, the tone, the vibe of these movies. And that doesn’t mean this is the one going forward, it just means that if it’s me or whoever directs the next one, you can make it different, and you have to make it different.”

For McAvoy, who plays Charles Xavier, that difference also allows for the possibility of someone new coming into take on the franchise’s iconic roles.

“I love playing Charles. But you’ve got to write something interesting for you to do as an actor, you can’t just keep doing the same thing again and again and again. So it may be time for somebody else to come in,” McAvoy told MTV News. “Marvel and Disney are very smart, and they’ve done this excellently. They seem to be on the verge of doing something new with just regards to the X-Men anyway, which is exciting, I’m excited to see that. Can the X-Men fold into the Avengers world? Essentially, it’s the Avengers world we’re talking about. I don’t know.”

Dark Phoenix arrives in theaters on June 7th.

