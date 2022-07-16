X-Men Fan Art Imagines Henry Cavill as MCU Cyclops

Marvel Studios has been slowly including mutants into their project with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Ms. Marvel revealing that the titular hero is actually a mutant. Ryan Reynolds and his Maximum Effort production team are hard at work developing their upcoming third film in the Deadpool franchise with the studio, so it seems that the mutants are here to stay. Fans have been wondering what and X-Men lineup in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could look like as well as who could play the characters. Now, one digital artist has transformed former Superman actor Henry Cavill into Cyclops for a possible appearance in an upcoming MCU movie.

An Instagram artist that goes by @Clements.Ink has unveiled a cool concept that shows how Cavill could look like as the X-Men hero, and it's pretty awesome. While the art doesn't give us a full body look at the characters, it does give the actor his classic visor to control his laser beams. The art also seems to feature a very comic-accurate look, which is what everyone wants to see in the next version of Cyclops. You can check out the fan art below.

Taron Egerton recently hinted at having meetings with Marvel Studios when asked about those Wolverine fan castings. The actor gave some pretty vague answers, but it's definitely safe to say that he's in the running for a role in the MCU. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the actor played coy about the fan casting.

"I don't think it would be wrong to say that," Egerton said. "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh [Jackman] is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it."

Way back in August, Hugh Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

