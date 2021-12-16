X-Men: First Class Director Matthew Vaughn Reveals the One Mutant He Wants to Reboot

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn may be best known to some for his Kingsman movies and the original Kick-Ass, but when the X-Men franchise was faltering at 20th Century Fox he’s the one that came in and gave it new life with 2011’s X-Men: First Class. Vaughn was even in line to direct X-Men: Days of Future Past at one point but now it seems like his days of working with the mutants are over, well, maybe. Speaking with ComicBook.com and a group of other journalists for the upcoming The King’s Man, the prequel to his original two movies, Vaughn was asked if there was a particular character that he would pick to be on an X-Men team if he was tasked with rebooting the series.

“There’s only one that I didn’t get to play with properly and I would have loved to… Hugh Jackman was so good and did such a good job doing it. But to cast the young (Wovlerine), the reboot, that would be fun, I think, and it could go into such a different direction where Hugh took it as well. I think Hugh knocked it out of the park but I think out of (all of the X-Men) that’s the character that weirdly, I don’t know why I get drawn to. Yeah, Wolverine.” As fans recall, Jackman briefly appeared as Wolverine in Vaughn’s X-Men: First Class, featuring perhaps the best cameo in the entire franchise.

The filmmaker also revealed who his pick might be, in fact he gave us a few.

“Well, he’s got older now, but I would say Tom Hardy would have…been awesome,” Vaughn added. “I think Taron [Egerton] could do it in his sleep. Aaron Taylor-Johnson could do it as well. I mean, I think Aaron or Taron would be my first two choices could do it really well.”

Vaughn’s interest in casting the rebooting Wolverine is something that will no doubt happen in the not-too-distant future. Marvel Studios not only has the rights back to the X-Men franchise but no doubt have plans for developing their own take on the children of the atom (the first X-Men thing produced by Marvel Studios will be a revival of the ’90s animated series though). The director will have some competition though as Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo have thrown their hat in the ring as being interested in Wolverine as well.