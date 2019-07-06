Marvel Depowers a Major X-Men Villain

Marvel just depowered one of the X-Men‘ oldest and most destructive foes. SPOILERS for Uncanny X-Men #21 follow.

After the events of “X-Men: Disassembled,” the world thinks most if not all of the X-Men are dead. In truth, the majority of the X-Men have been trapped in Nate Grey’s Age of X-Man universe, but to the world at large, they seem to have vanished without a trace.

Cyclops and Wolverine both returned from the dead and reunited to let some their enemies know that that the X-Men aren’t done yet. Wolverine found out where the New Mutants were being kept. He and Cyclops mounted a rescue mission. They also found and freed Havok from the same facility Multiple Man later joined the team and Hope Summers and Banshee also joined up.

This ad hoc team of X-Men went up against what they believed to be Magneto and a new Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. The group included Toad, Pyro, Avalanche, and Juggernaut. During the fight, they learned that this Magneto was actually the deranged Magneto clone known as Joseph. Juggernaut wasn’t aware of this and claimed he only wanted to help mutants. He asked to join the X-Men and, being that the X-Men need all the help they can get, the X-Men agree to let him in.

Cain Marko may now regret his decision to throw in with the X-Men. The team has been played by Emma Frost from the start. Being caught in Emma’s web leads to another confrontation with the Office of National Emergency. The X-Men stand their ground, but the head of the O*N*E uses a device to turn off Magik’s mutant powers, freeing her demonic side known as Darkchylde.

The X-Men try to subdue Darkchylde, but she’s too powerful. When Juggernaut stands up to her, she reaches inside of him, pulls out the Crimson Gem of Cytorrak — the source of Marko’s mystical powers — and shatters it, depowering the unstoppable Juggernaut. Marko is then cast into another realm.

The X-Men retreat, leaving the O*N*E to deal with Darkchylde. It’s unclear what Marko’s ultimate fate will be.

What do you think of the Juggernaut being depowered? Let us know in the comments. Uncanny X-Men #21 is on sale now.

