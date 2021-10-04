X-Men: Marvel Reveals New Marauders Team

A new era for the X-Men begins this January. In the wake of Jonathan Hickman’s exit from the X-Office after , the X-Men will experience some shakeups. That goes for the creative teams behind the books and the mutants featured within them. The first announcement in this shakeup is Marauders. Previously written by Gerry Duggan, who is now writing the ongoing X-Men series, Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman, Curse of the Man-Thing) will begin his run on the title starting with Marauders Annual #1. Joined by Crees Lee on the annual, Orlando is shaking up the series’ cast as the Marauders continue their mission, rescuing mutants and bringing them to Krakoa.

Kate Pryde, the Hellfire Trading Company’s Red Queen, returns to lead the new team on a new ship. She’s joined by the Red Bishop and Krakoa’s new Captain Commander, Bishop. The rest of the new Marauders include Psylocke, Daken, Aurora, Tempo, and Somnus, the new mutant who first appeared earlier this year in Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1. Their first mission is to break Daken out of imprisonment at the hands of Brimstone Love, a villain who first appeared in X-Men 2099 and is making his main Marvel Universe continuity debut. The Marauders will go head to head against the Theater of Pain, which has set up shop in the Xavier’s School’s old backyard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Taking the helm of Marauders is easily the most exciting moment of my career, especially when it’s my first-ever ongoing not just on Krakoa, but at Marvel in general,” Orlando said. “Exploding out of the team’s already-amazing adventures as part of Hellfire Trading, Captain Pryde’s new crew of Marauders will stop at nothing to bring endangered mutants to safety — to always go where they’re needed, not where they’re wanted. To mutant rescue, wherever it calls them!”

In announcing his departure from the line, Hickman teased that a big relaunch was coming for the X-Men in 2022. This Marauders news seems to be the first glimpse of that. X-Men fans should likely expect more such announcements soon as Marvel unveils more from its January 2022 solicitations.

What do you think of Steve Orlando taking over writing duties on Marauders? How do you feel about the new Marauders lineup? Let us know what you think about the news in the comments section. Marauders Annual #1 goes on sale on January 12th.