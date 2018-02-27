Fox Planning Three ‘X-Men’ Movies a Year in Both 2019 and 2020

There are an uncanny number of X-Men movies on the way over the next couple of years.

Okay, so the comic pun might have been uncalled for, but it doesn’t change the truth! Despite the proposed sale to Disney, 20th Century Fox is currently planning to release eight movies over the course of the next three years.

A new report from THR states that Fox is going about business as usual, continuing to build its connected X-Men franchise.

“We actually have way more in development and production in Marvel IP than at any other point in the history of the studio,” an insider told THR. “There’s been zero slowdown on that front given Disney.”

As comic fans know, if Disney’s purchase of the Fox studios goes through, the rights to X-Men and Fantastic Four characters would belong to Marvel Studios. This would allow for the characters to be folded into the ultra-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.

None of that is phasing Fox, apparently. The studio will be releasing Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix this year, and the report suggests that there are six more X-films on the way, three in 2019 and three in 2020.

One of the 2019 films is already confirmed to be New Mutants, which was supposed to be released this year but was pushed back in order to accommodate reshoots. As far as the other five films go, there hasn’t been anything concrete announced, but Fox does have a number of projects that have either been announced, or are in some stage of development.

Gambit is the first thing that comes to mind, as the Channing Tatum vehicle has been stuck in development for years, and recently lost director Gore Verbinski. There would likely still be time to get the film ready for a 2020 release, but 2019 is highly unlikely.

Tim Miller is reportedly working on a Kitty Pryde solo movie when he finishes shooting the new Terminator film, which would likely end up being one of the 2020 films. There is also a third Deadpool film to consider, an X-Force team up movie, and the Multiple Man project that James Franco is bringing to life.

It’s also worth noting that, while he isn’t an X-Men character, Fox is reportedly developing a Silver Surfer movie.

If these films come to fruition, 2019 would be the biggest year for superhero films to date. The New Mutants, along with two other unnamed X-Men titles, would join DC’s Shazam! and Wonder Woman 2, and Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Fox’s next X-Men film scheduled to be released is Deadpool 2, which hits theaters on May 18, two weeks after Avengers: Infinity War.