‘X-Men’ Star Ian McKellen Addresses Bryan Singer and Kevin Spacey Allegations

After accusations of sexual assault and misconduct were levied against Kevin Spacey and Bryan Singer, both men have since faced a backlash from Hollywood and have dealt with issues of job loss.

Singer’s frequent collaborator Sir Ian McKellen, who played Magneto in five different X-Men movies (three of them directed by Singer), addressed the controversy during an appearance on the QueerAF podcast during National Student Pride in the UK. When asked about the allegations, the actor made more personal remarks.

“Well frankly, I’m waiting for someone to accuse me of something, and me wondering whether they’re not telling the truth and me having forgotten,” McKellen said.

The Magneto actor pointed out that Spacey and Singer were both in the closet in regards to their sexuality, indicating that it could have played a problem in their personal lives.

“With the couple of names you’ve mentioned, people I’ve worked with, both of them were in the closet,” McKellen explained. “And hence all their problems as people and their relationships with other people, if they had been able to be open about themselves and their desires, they wouldn’t have started abusing people in the way they’ve been accused.”

When asked if he thought that Singer or Spacey should be blacklisted from the industry or be allowed to work again, McKellan gave a nuanced response that left it up to the general public.

“Whether they should be forced to stop working, that’s debatable,” McKellen said. “I rather think that’s up to the public. Do you want to see someone who has been accused of something that you don’t approve of again? If the answer’s no, then you won’t buy a ticket, you won’t turn on the television. But there may be others for who that’s not a consideration. And it’s difficult to be exactly black and white.”

Spacey has since appeared in court regarding the allegations, while Singer’s latest project recently won multiple awards at the Oscars with Bohemian Rhapsody. Singer is currently attached to direct Red Sonja, though that project was recently put on hold due to the allegations.

Simon Kinberg took over directing duties of the X-Men franchise with Dark Phoenix, which is currently set to hit theaters on June 7th.

