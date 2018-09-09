‘X-Men’ Star Hugh Jackman’s Photo with Lady Gaga Has Fans Wanting Her as Dazzler

Former Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman posed for a photo with singer-slash-actress Lady Gaga, igniting calls by some for the fan-favorite pop star to board the X-Men franchise as Dazzler.

“GAGA,” Jackman wrote in a tweet Saturday that sees him posed with the performer, who returns to the big screen with a starring role in the Bradley Cooper-directed A Star Is Born.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the Marvel Comics, Dazzler is Alison Blaire, a super-powered mutant popstar who moonlights as a superhero, teaming with the X-Men and all-female super-group A-Force. As Dazzler, Alison converts sound vibrations — like the powerful beats of her music — into colorful and often powerful bursts of light and other energy beams.

Birthed out of a promotion backed by Casablanca Records, notable for its success in the disco genre and backing hit artists Kiss and Donna Summer, Dazzler was initially molded after model and actress Bo Derek.

During production on 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, rumors persisted pop star Taylor Swift would play the role after producer-writer Simon Kinberg and an entourage of X-Men stars — James McAvoy, Rose Byrne, Sophie Turner, and Nicholas Hoult — were photographed with Swift backstage at a Montreal concert.

Both Kinberg and a representative for Swift denied the rumor, which ultimately proved baseless, but Kinberg admitted he found the idea “kind of interesting.”

EW reported last June Dazzler will be included in its sequel, the ’90s-set Dark Phoenix, but only in a small role and not played by Swift.

Not-quite-reputable sources have claimed in recent weeks Warner Bros. — the studio behind Gaga’s A Star Is Born — are eyeing the star to portray DC Comics superhero Black Canary in the in-the-works Birds of Prey, which teams Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn with heroines like Renee Montoya and Huntress.

Like Dazzler, Black Canary’s powers are also rooted in sound: she utilizes a forceful sonic scream dubbed a “canary cry” to combat her enemies, often as a member of the Justice League.

Gaga previously took on smaller roles in Robert Rodriguez’s Machete Kills and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, which Rodriguez co-directed with comic book visionary Frank Miller. She followed a cameo appearance in Muppets Most Wanted and a voiceover role in a 2012 episode of The Simpsons with a starring role in hit television anthology series American Horror Story, which won Gaga her first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series in 2016.

Hollywood is already alight with Oscar buzz for A Star Is Born, which could emerge as a strong contender for Best Actor for Cooper and Best Actress for Gaga. Other potential nominations headed its way are Best Director for Cooper and Best Picture, living up to its title as, indeed, a star is born in Gaga with her first leading role on the big screen.

Fox next releases its next X-Men installment, Dark Phoenix, February 14, 2019. A Star Is Born opens October 5.

You And I (Make Great X-Men)

Hey Hugh, drop a hint to Lady G that she wants to play Dazzler! ? — Marvel Universe MMO (@marvel_mmo) September 8, 2018

Perfect Illusion

Make it happen HJ… @ladygaga for #Dazzler… and we all know who you can still be… just close your eyes #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/dedTja0yI3 — Wolver-Steve (@WolverSteve) September 8, 2018

Million Reasons (For Gaga to Play Dazzler)

Try and tell me Lady Gaga isn’t the complete embodiment of Dazzler pic.twitter.com/paJ2Pqpp3w — Cece | Lady Gaga ⭐️ (@CantReadMyJudas) June 23, 2017

T-Swift? Eh, Eh

Fuck a Taylor Swift. In a world where Lady Gaga exists she’s the only logical Dazzler. pic.twitter.com/hUiSsVfETM — Majin Boobs (@BlckBolex) June 27, 2017

On the Metal-Clawed Edge of Glory

Wolverine and Dazzler wow — ZJ (@zajerel) September 8, 2018

Beautiful, Dirty, Mutant

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance is the greatest dazzler movie ever made. — steamed yams ︽✵︽ (@MarvelKinkz) September 8, 2018

Applause

Nerdy tweet of the day: If Dazzler is brought to the #MCU could we get @ladygaga to play her on the big screen? @Marvel — Matty Jordan (@liljordankid) September 6, 2018