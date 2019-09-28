Xfinity’s Spider-Man: Far From Home Listing Hilariously Celebrates New Marvel Deal

Spider-Man fans that love the character’s Avenger adventures have been reunited with their favorite hero, and it feels so good.

Xfinity decided to celebrate the occasion with a delightful message attached to a recent showing of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Comicbook.com staffers have been watching out for these subtle nods ever since the news broke that the Web-Slinger’s status was in flux.

The cable companies have been hard at work trying to ease comic book movie fans’ worries after the harrowing conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. This time the message read: “Spider-Man: Far From Home – at least he’s not far from Marvel now.” This is just the latest message that the on-demand channel has placed up to poke fun at all this superhero drama.

Luckily for all the Spider-Fans out there, the hero’s adventures will continue with both Marvel Studios and Sony. One more movie is coming in the current Spider-Man trilogy. The main cast from Homecoming and Far From Home will return as a part of the next installment as well. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marissa Tomei, Jacob Battalon, and Jon Favreau will have to buckle up for an exciting conclusion. Peter Parker will possibly be making an appearance in Venom 2 as well due to this new agreement.

It really is a brand new day for the character in a host of ways because the next movie will be here in 2021, and that will cram yet another big piece into the MCU timeline for the immediate future. Producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige are back in the saddle while director Jon Watts gets to return on this final film. Feige sounds elated about this recent news in a statement this morning.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said to Entertainment Weekly. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Fans kept the faith over the last few weeks that a resolution would occur. Initially, the split lit the Internet on fire with people jumping to blame just about anybody for the way that talks broke down. Sony was planning to move on with the Spider-Man franchise regardless. But, Sony has to be optimistic about the state of this partnership going forward.

“Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” Pascal shared. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise, and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”