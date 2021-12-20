Young Spider-Man Fan Perfectly Cosplays as Green Goblin Including the Glider

A young Spider-Man fan debuted an amazing video cosplaying as the villain Green Goblin hovering on his goblin glider. The Green Goblin made a return to the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with actor Willem Dafoe reprising his role as Norman Osborn. The young cosplayer named Logan appeared to be inspired by the Spidey nemesis, since his cosplay costume is identical to the armor worn by Dafoe in 2002’s Spider-Man. It’s hard to pick what’s more impressive: the recreation of the Green Goblin armor or the hi-tech hoverboard retrofitted as a glider.

The score from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man plays in the background of the home video, as logandominiccosplay glides around a parking garage holding an orange goblin bomb in his right hand. “🚨🚨GREEN GOBLIN🚨🚨Just in time for the @spidermanmovie Logan is loving it!!” the caption reads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was one of the central villains of Spider-Man: No Way Home, differentiating himself from Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard. Norman Osborn was still being tormented by his Green Goblin persona, leading Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) to convince Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to try and rehabilitate the villains before returning them to their own dimensions. Unfortunately, the Green Goblin took back control of Norman’s body, killing Aunt May in the process. Before she died, Aunt May uttered the iconic Spider-Man line, “With great power, comes great responsibility,” to Peter.

The Spider-Man triplet of Dafoe, Molina, and Foxx were on a panel at CCXP, where Dafoe teased a new costume and tricks for his Green Goblin. The actor spoke about the torturous process of being fitted for his old costume, and how the newer one is much easier to put on. “I stood there for eight hours and they put different pre-form pieces on me,” Dafoe said. “Now, they scan me and they can design it and then make the costume, and then try it on me. It’s a huge leap in the technology. They’re more flexible. We can do more things with them.”

He then talked up some of the advancements Green Goblin picks up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “It looks a little different…Old Norman and the Goblin are further down the line and they have a few more tricks up their sleeve. So it’s not an exact — There have been upgrades on the costume, let’s say,” he said.

What do you think of the Green Goblin cosplay and glider? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!