Spider-Man: No Way Home Finally Brings Classic Marvel Quote to the MCU





Spider-Man: No Way Home finally delivered one iconic Marvel line in the MCU. *Spoilers follow for the latest Spidey adventure!* Well, for all the fans that were hoping for a return to “core” Spider-Man principles should be over the moon. Aunt May actually tells Peter Parker that “With great power comes great responsibility” during No Way Home. Now, sadly that came right before she died in a massively affecting scene between Marisa Tomei and Tom Holland. The Wall-Crawler actually has to sacrifice a ton over the course of his film. But, his moral backbone becomes those words (With some slight nudges in the right direction from certain allies from the past.) Things are set up for Peter Parker to be a more “traditional” Spider-Man going forward. A lot of people are pumped to see where Spider-Man will be going next.

Producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige sat down with The New York Times to discuss exactly that. But, they’re still really early in the process on Spider-Man: 4. Also, getting all of these classic elements together under one roof was a huge undertaking.

“Getting everybody to agree with you about the cool, big idea [was the biggest challenge making No Way Home],” Feige explained yesterday. “‘Hey, we have an idea. Will you come sign up and be in this movie?’ ‘Cool! Can I read the script?’ ‘No.’ That was the hardest part. And that’s where Amy [Pascal], who calls anyone anywhere at any time, is a master producer at making things happen.”

He continued, “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.”

“We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out. I love working with Kevin,” Pascal affirmed. “We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

