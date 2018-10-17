Marvel Fans Are Blaming Thanos for Youtube Being Down

The Internet always has a passionate reaction to websites going down, but the newest instance of it is getting a bit of Marvel fair.

On Tuesday night, Youtube users began to notice that the website was experiencing quite a lot of errors, with outages lasting for over half an hour. While it’s unclear exactly what caused that problem, YouTube’s official social media have hinted that they’re working to fix it.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

In the meantime, the Internet has decided to entertain itself in some pretty hilarious ways, including blaming the whole ordeal on Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos. Like the Presidential Alert before it, some can’t help but compare Youtube’s outage to Thanos’ snap that destroyed half the universe. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

If Thanos snaps again, will that take down Twitter as well? So long Youtube. pic.twitter.com/8rHVzE71Hk — Cyrus Martin (@cyrusmartin) October 17, 2018

YouTube got Thanos’d pic.twitter.com/WHRXXc42g7 — h but spooky (@Thejojo_kernel) October 17, 2018

well Thanos really is the most evil bastard ever he deleted #YouTube when he did the snap #YoutubeisDown pic.twitter.com/18kQFRDrQe — ? Spooky G ? #GokuForSmash (@GExtreme98) October 17, 2018

Just finished watching Ant Man and The Wasp. After the mid credit scene tried going to YouTube to show my wife the Captain Marvel trailer……. and YouTube is down. Maybe the Thanos snap really did happen ? — Frank Nerad (@Neepad5) October 17, 2018

What if Thanos deleted half of all videos and YouTube are just too embarrassed to show us so they just put the whole site on private. — ShockMouths (@shockmouths) October 17, 2018

Thanos finally had enough of being reminded to “DON’T FORGET TO LIKE-COMMENT-AND-SUBSCRIBE!!!” #YouTube #RIPYouTube pic.twitter.com/BmeNq57Foe — Headless Horseman Dominguez? (@SonofSunday) October 17, 2018

Thanos: i must balance the YT universe



Yt: i don’t feel so good#YouTube pic.twitter.com/Xt6Wt3i8eG — ??Kazuto Okazaki?? (@kazuto_okazaki) October 17, 2018

