Marvel Fans Are Blaming Thanos for Youtube Being Down

The Internet always has a passionate reaction to websites going down, but the newest instance of […]

The Internet always has a passionate reaction to websites going down, but the newest instance of it is getting a bit of Marvel fair.

On Tuesday night, Youtube users began to notice that the website was experiencing quite a lot of errors, with outages lasting for over half an hour. While it’s unclear exactly what caused that problem, YouTube’s official social media have hinted that they’re working to fix it.

In the meantime, the Internet has decided to entertain itself in some pretty hilarious ways, including blaming the whole ordeal on Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos. Like the Presidential Alert before it, some can’t help but compare Youtube’s outage to Thanos’ snap that destroyed half the universe. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

