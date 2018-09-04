These Marvel Superheroes and Villains Look a Lot Different on the Red Carpet

(Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock) You've seen the Avengers save the universe over and over again. You've seen them take on Loki. You've seen them best Ultron. And as for what you've seen happen in Avengers: Endgame... well... we'll hold off on the spoilers for the sake of the three people left in the world who haven't seen this movie yet. Now, it's time to see exactly how all your favorite Marvel heroes and heroines look without their special effects makeup and body armor as they walk the Avengers World Premiere red and purple carpets. Some, such as Robert Downey Jr., look similar on and off the screen. As for Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon... well, not so much. But no one gets a bigger makeover for the big screen than the Marvel Cinematic Universe's big bad villains. It takes a lot of makeup and special effects to turn Josh Brolin into the mighty Thanos, to turn Cate Blanchett into Hela and to turn Ross Marquand into Red Skull. And hey, even though Thor: Ragnarok's Grandmaster is so clearly... uhhhhh dadadadadada... Jeff Goldblum, we're pretty sure Jeff doesn't wake up and get out of bed every morning looking like this. (Photo: Disney) What does Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo look like when he is not all green and angry? How about Guardians of the Galaxy actress Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, without all her character’s crazy makeup? There is no question that Paul Bettany's Vision barely looks anything like the recognizable British actor. Same goes with Zoe Saldana's Gamora. And don’t even get us started on James Spader as Ultron. "The technology was such that I put on the suit and you do a range of motion," Spader told E! News about how his performance as Ultron was captured. "They record the range of motion with all the markers on and all the transmitters and everything, and then they sort of plug it into some program. I would move and I could watch it live as Ultron. And that's the first time I stood up a little straighter." But enough about the tech: It's time to compare these off-duty Marvel superheroes and villains with their on-screen personas. You will be shocked to see how different some of these celebrities look when they ditch the CGI and special effects makeup for their red carpet (and purple carpet) finest. Which of these major transformations surprises you the most? Scroll through the photos below to see these A-list actors go from the big screen to Hollywood’s biggest events.

Slide 1 of 52 Thanos (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) He's huge. He's purple. He's got a weird chin. And he doesn't look anything like the actor who plays him.

Slide 2 of 52 Josh Brolin (Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images) The actor who plays the supervillain is unrecognizable when he’s not the subject of CGI.

Slide 3 of 52 Nebula (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) She's the adopted daughter of intergalactic warlord Thanos, but what does the actress look like under all that makeup?

Slide 4 of 52 Karen Gillan (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images) Another Marvel star who looks nothing like her character, the beautiful actress appears much happier than Nebula in real life.

Slide 5 of 52 Gamora (Photo: a Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) This Guardians of the Galaxy star is green and gorgeous on the big screen.

Slide 6 of 52 Zoe Saldana (Photo: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images) The leading lady is barely recognizable when she hits the red carpet sans her Gamora getup.

Slide 7 of 52 Doctor Strange (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Dr. Stephen Strange uses the mystic arts as a force for good.

Slide 8 of 52 Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) There’s no Cloak of Levitation here. Or facial hair.

Slide 9 of 52 The Wasp (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock) This size-changing hero made her debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), and reprised her role in Avengers: Endgame.

Slide 10 of 52 Evangeline Lilly (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock) Evangeline Lilly sported a very different 'do at the Avengers: Endgame World Premiere, held at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles.

Slide 11 of 52 Loki (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Thor's trickster brother will do anything on his quest for power.

Slide 12 of 52 Tom Hiddleston (Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage) The Avengers actor is all smiles when he’s not the brooding God of Mischief.

Slide 13 of 52 Red Skull (Photo: Disney Studios Home Entertainment) This Captain America nemesis made a surprise cameo in Avengers: Infinity War as the keeper of the Soul Stone.

Slide 14 of 52 Ross Marquand (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images) Ross Marquand picked up the role of Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War, replacing Hugo Weaving (who played Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger).

Slide 15 of 52 Hela (Photo: Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The Asgardian goddess of death was the primary antagonist of Thor: Ragnarok.

Slide 16 of 52 Cate Blanchett (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images) Cate Blanchett was decked out in yellow sequins at the October 2017 premiere of Thor: Ragnarok at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles.

Slide 17 of 52 Hulk (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) We still like him when he's angry, but he definitely looks way different when he's not all Hulked out...

Slide 18 of 52 Mark Ruffalo (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) The Thor: Ragnarok actor lets his salt-and-pepper beard grow in when he clocks out as Bruce Banner.

Slide 19 of 52 Vision (Photo: Disney Pictures Home Entertainment) Vision, an android, was killed in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos pulled the Mind Stone out of his head.

Slide 20 of 52 Paul Bettany (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) British actor Paul Bettany got his start in the MCU as the voice of JARVIS in Iron Man. His first physical appearance was in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Slide 21 of 52 Black Widow (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) The Black Widow is recognizable for her often-red, sometimes blonde tresses and her skin-tight black suit.

Slide 22 of 52 Scarlett Johansson (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) When she’s not starring as Natasha Romanoff, aka the Black Widow, the Avengers actress ditches her superhero smoulder for a smile.

Slide 23 of 52 Scarlett Johansson shows off her new tattoo (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock) Johansson showed off her stunning back tattoo, a branch of roses and a lamb, at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles. It's possible the roses are a reference to her daughter, Rose Dorothy.

Slide 24 of 52 Erik Killmonger (Photo: Walt Disney Motion Pictures) In Black Panther, Killmonger -- or N'Jadaka, as he was born -- is covered with scarification dots to mark his confirmed kills.

Slide 25 of 52 Michael B. Jordan (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock) Here's Michael B. Jordan at the World Premiere of Black Panther in Hollywood on January 29, 2018.

Slide 26 of 52 Ultron (Photo: Disney Pictures Home Entertainment) The big bad of Avengers: Age of Ultron is all metal, no flesh. But behind the adamantium, Ultron is...

Slide 27 of 52 James Spader (Photo: Chelsea Lauren / Stringer / Getty Images) James Spader was not only the voice of Ultron, but also the actor behind the villain's movements thanks to the motion-capture suit he wore during filming.

Slide 28 of 52 Captain America (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Sure, he’s kind of a square, but we love watching Steve Rogers square off against Thanos.

Slide 29 of 52 Chris Evans (Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images) The handsome actor ditches his clean-shaven look when he's out of his super suit and into his, well, normal suit.

Slide 30 of 52 Iron Man (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Tony Stark is known for his sleek style and cool gadgets.

Slide 31 of 52 Robert Downey Jr. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) The Iron Man actor’s real-life fashion isn’t that far off from his on-screen persona.

Slide 32 of 52 Black Panther (Photo: Buena Vista Home Entertainment) When he's dressed as Black Panther, T'Challa's vibranium micro-weave mesh suit keeps him safe in battle.

Slide 33 of 52 Chadwick Boseman (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) When he's not rocking head-to-toe vibranium, the Black Panther lead opts for stylish patterns on the red carpet.

Slide 34 of 52 Thor (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Whether he has his long locks or his shorter hair, you can always pick this Asgardian out of a crowd.

Slide 35 of 52 Chris Hemsworth (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) The Aussie actor swaps his red cape for a classic suit when attending an awards show.

Slide 36 of 52 Spider-Man (Photo: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Peter Parker seems like an ordinary high school student—until his spidey sense sends him to fight crime, that is.

Slide 37 of 52 Tom Holland (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) The young actor looks dapper while walking (not swinging through) the red carpet.

Slide 38 of 52 Star-Lord (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, is a hero in Guardians of the Galaxy, but his impulsive actions in Avengers: Infinity War put the universe in serious jeopardy.

Slide 39 of 52 Chris Pratt (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV) He may play a half-human, half-Celestial on the big screen, but in real life the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is 100% movie star.

Slide 40 of 52 Scarlet Witch (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) The Scarlet Witch uses her powers of telekinesis and telepathy to help the Avengers in the heat of battle.

Slide 41 of 52 Elizabeth Olsen (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage) When she's not engaged in energy manipulation, the Avengers actress is turning heads on the red carpet.

Slide 42 of 52 Ant-Man (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) He packs a lot of punch for a teeny, tiny superhero.

Slide 43 of 52 Paul Rudd (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images) He may not be a superhero IRL, but he’s a superstar on the red carpet.

Slide 44 of 52 Okoye (Photo: Buena Vista Home Entertainment) The fierce warrior is one of the fan favorite characters from Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

Slide 45 of 52 Danai Gurira (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) If looks could kill, Danai Gurira would be just as deadly as Okoye when walking the red carpet.

Slide 46 of 52 Gurira at the Endgame Purple Carpet (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock) Here's Gurira looking fabulous at the World Premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019.

Slide 47 of 52 Hawkeye (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) If you're a big Hawkeye fan, then you're in luck! Renner's character is reportedly getting his own Disney+ series.

Slide 48 of 52 Jeremy Renner (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) The Oscar-nominated actor ditches his bow and arrows for the Los Angeles premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

Slide 49 of 52 War Machine (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) When he's all suited up in his War Machine armor, you can't even recognize Don Cheadle.

Slide 50 of 52 Don Cheadle (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) The actor shows off his stellar smile when he takes a break from that super serious saving the world business.

Slide 51 of 52 Captain Marvel (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, is known for her red and blue super suit, but how does she dress when she’s not on the big screen? Well...