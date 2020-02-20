Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford Admits He Has to Re-Learn How to Use a Whip for Each Movie

Years after Disney purchased Lucasfilm and restarted the Star Wars franchise, they are now shifting their focus to the globe-trotting and treasure hunting archeologist with the heart of gold Indiana Jones. The fifth movie in the franchise is about to begin production with director Steven Spielberg returning to helm the flick while Harrison Ford comes back to crack the iconic whip. But Ford will need to practice his moves before he goes searching through any catacombs, as he revealed he basically forgets how to use the whip before each movie.

Ford spoke with the Associated Press about his new movie The Call of the Wild when the discussion turned to his return as Indiana Jones.

"I have to re-learn to use the whip every time, because it's not something I keep up with, but that's about it," Ford said.

The 77-year-old actor will be returning for Indiana Jones 5 nearly 40 years after the first film Raiders of the Lost Ark was released in 1981. While he might not be able to keep up with the same physical demands that made him an action star of the era, fans are clamoring to see just how Indy will return to action in the upcoming film.

The actor teased that Indiana Jones 5 would dive into the characters past and relationships he's built in his life, though there's no word yet on if any familiar faces will return in the movie.

“Well, I’m not going to share the story with you because that doesn’t seem like a good idea,” said Ford during a recent press event. “But we’ll see new developments in his life, his relationship. We’ll see part of his history resolved.”

He added, “It’s a very good script. I’m looking forward to it.”

Ford previously spoke with IGN and explained that he's happy to have an opportunity to return to a beloved character like Indiana Jones after four other films.

"I'm always delighted to come back to these characters. When we have the opportunity to make another it's because people have enjoyed them," Ford explained. "I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started. You have a sense of responsibility to your customers."

Indiana Jones 5 is currently expected to premiere in theaters on July 9, 2021.

