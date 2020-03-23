James Bond Star Daniel Craig Doesn't Plan to Leave His Fortune to His Kids

✖

Daniel Craig has risen to Hollywood stardom thanks to his role as James Bond. For the fifth and final time, Craig will portray the mega-spy in No Time to Day, a production that reportedly earned the actor a payday upwards of $20 million. In one recent interview with Saga Magazine, the actor revealed he doesn't plan on handing down the fortune he's amassed to his kids. Rather, he'd like to donate it or give it away before his time comes.

"I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation," the A-lister tells Saga (via The Daily Mail). "I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go."

Craig is father to Ella, 28, whom he had with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon. He also just recently had a child in 2018 with Black Widow star and Academy Award-winning actress Rachel Weisz. The Daily Mail reports Craig's fortune is somewhere north of $134 million.

After Craig's third outing as Bond (Skyfall) became the franchise's highest-grossing movie, the actor earned a franchise-high payday for $39 million for Spectre. To date, the four Bond movies Craig has appeared in — Skyfall ($1.1 billion), Spectre ($879 million), Casino Royale ($594 million), and Quantum of Solace ($591 million) — have grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

As recently as January, Craig confirmed No Time to Die was his last outing as Bond, saying "This is it. That’s it, it’s over."

"But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it," Craig told Entertainment Weekly. "And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

There was once a time Henry Cavill had been rumored to be replacing Craig in the role, though nothing's come from it as of it. When asked about it in 2018, Cavill said he wouldn't hesitate to accept the role if it was extended to him.

No Time to Die was originally set for release April 10th, but it's since been pushed back to November 25th.

