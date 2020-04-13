Updated Walt Disney Movie Release Calendar Including Marvel, Pixar and Fox Movies

After putting several films on the shelf earlier this year, adjusting for the closing of theaters in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney finally announced its full and updated release calendar last week. Black Widow moved to November and caused a shift in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. Mulan was slated for the end of July. Some films, such as The Eternals and Jungle Cruise, were pushed to 2021. The one major holdout in the schedule update was Pixar's Soul, which was scheduled to arrive this June. However, the House of Mouse has now slapped Soul with a delay as well.

In a new adjustment to the release calendar, Disney has moved Soul from its place in June to November 20th of this year, marking it as the company's big Thanksgiving release (last year was Frozen 2). This caused a ripple effect through Disney's release schedule that effected a couple of other films on the horizon.

Raya and the Last Dragon, a Disney animated film, was supposed to be the studio's Thanksgiving tentpole. The animated adventure will now move to March 12, 2021. That date was being held by an untitled live-action movie, the identity of which hadn't been revealed. That movie has now vacated its spot and been removed from the calendar altogether. This basically means that, since nothing had been announced regarding that date, that the film intended for that spot can take any of the other untitled placeholders currently on the schedule.

You can take a look at the full updated release schedule for all of Disney's upcoming titles below!