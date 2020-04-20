DC Films Complete Updated Release Schedule

The DC Films release schedule has gone through another shakeup today. Warner Bros. announced that Shazam! 2 and The Flash, and The Batman. This follows the delay of DC Films' next release, Wonder Woman 1984, coming later this year. The reshuffle is the result of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down film productions and movie theaters around the world, sending a ripple effect through Hollywood. So what do DC Comics fans have to look forward to in theaters? There are currently three DC Films releases on the Warner Bros. schedule. We've listed them here in release order for easy reference. Keep reading to see for yourself.

Director David F. Sandberg told Comicbook.com during the Quarantine Watch Party that the movie was scheduled to film this year, though the pandemic may change those plans.

"Well, we'll see how long this goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year," Sandberg began. "But, I mean, who knows how long this will go on? I mean, it feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we'll see what happens with Shazam! But so far, I've been working on the script. We can still do that, so that's being done and then, yeah, we'll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?"

"Some of [the time] has been watching movies," Sandberg says. "We have a little bit of work that we can do remotely, we have meetings via Zoom. I've never heard of that app before this happened, and now it's all Zoom. Yeah, it's not too weird for us. We're indoors a bit more. I'm sitting down and learning new software and doing little tests, things like that."

Fans will have to wait and see what further changes await these films. For now, here's what's on the schedule and when it's expected to release: