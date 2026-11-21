It’s no overstatement to say that Tom Holland is currently one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Known to audiences around the world as the MCU’s Spider-Man, his many high-profile roles have catapulted him to superstardom. He might be best known for playing the iconic Marvel hero, but Tom Holland is more than just Spider-Man. He has starred in various blockbuster projects, such as the long-awaited Uncharted movie as Nathan Drake and as Telemachus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. A select few of the actor’s highest-profile roles often dominate the conversation surrounding his career, and while they outline his biggest successes, they don’t paint the whole picture.

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There are many great Tom Holland performances that simply don’t get the attention they deserve. For every well-known or much talked-about role he takes on, there seem to be others that are unfairly overlooked. Holland has already proven himself to be one of the most versatile performers of his generation, and these acting credits are among those that often get overlooked among the bigger titles of his already impressive filmography.

5) The Crowded Room (2023)

While Holland has already cultivated for himself a reputation as one of the most bankable big-screen stars in Hollywood, he has also made occasional appearances on the small screen. 2023 saw him star in The Crowded Room, a miniseries inspired by the non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, which explored the story of the first person in U.S. history acquitted of a major crime due to dissociative identity disorder. Playing the lead role required Holland to shift between playing various alters, often resulting in his need to switch up his entire performance mid-scene.

The miniseries received mixed reception, and that ultimately led to Tom Holland’s performance being unfairly overlooked. While the series itself had a few shortcomings, Holland’s performance was not one of them, as most critics admitted he was by far its saving grace. Despite the TV show’s bad reviews, Tom Holland’s ability to rapidly switch gears in terms of his performance is commendable, as he impressively does justice to an incredibly complex real-life story.

4) The Lost City of Z (2016)

While it might not be the most traditional type of biopic, The Lost City of Z explores the real story of the British explorer Percy Fawcett and his attempts to find a lost city in the Amazon rainforest. Tom Holland appears in a supporting role as Jack Fawcett, the son of Charlie Hunnam’s Percy. Perhaps it’s the fact that he’s not one of the movie’s main leads that sees Holland’s performance get overlooked, as Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, and Sienna Miller all received higher billing than Holland.

While he’s not one of the movie’s main characters, Holland’s performance as Jack is one of the strongest in the film. In a relatively small amount of screen time, Tom Holland manages to convey a complex mixture of frustration, admiration, and resentment toward his on-screen father, demonstrating his incredible maturity as an actor even in a more ancillary role. It’s an understated performance, but the intelligence with which Holland delivers the quality we’ve come to expect from him is incredibly impressive and deserves much more attention.

3) The Impossible (2012)

There’s no two ways about it: The Impossible is a truly harrowing film. Based on real events that unfolded in the aftermath of the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the 2012 movie was actually Holland’s feature-film debut. Despite being incredibly young, Holland turns in a staggeringly emotional performance as Lucas, a boy separated from his family in the terrifying and extraordinary circumstances of the infamous natural disaster. Even starring alongside seasoned professionals Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts, Tom Holland stands out as the movie’s most impressive actor.

Even at a young age, Holland is able to convey the weight of responsibility unexpectedly placed on his character’s shoulders with remarkable maturity. The role was always going to be an incredibly demanding one, and the sheer emotional weight that Holland is able to organically pack into his performance is nothing short of exceptional. Perhaps the only reason his performance doesn’t get talked about even more — and the reason that The Impossible is an underrated disaster movie — is that it’s so incredibly powerful as to be upsetting, and rewatching the incredible movie is a fairly bleak prospect in many ways.

2) Chaos Walking (2021)

Almost immediately upon its release, Chaos Walking was dismissed and forgotten. A huge sci-fi movie flop, the adaptation of the first book in Patrick Ness’ book trilogy of the same name was seen by many as a huge waste of the source material’s potential. Critical analysis of the movie was harsh, deriding the movie’s apparent lack of character development and the overall execution of the novel’s premise. Tom Holland stars alongside Daisy Ridley, playing a young man living on an all-male human colony planet affected by an affliction called the Noise, which broadcasts everyone’s thoughts out loud.

The very nature of Chaos Walking‘s story meant it was always going to be a challenging task to bring it to life on the big screen. It might not be a sci-fi masterpiece, but it’s still an underrated movie, and Holland’s performance as part of its duo of protagonists is incredibly strong. Playing a character whose thoughts are constantly contradicting him is no easy feat, and it’s one that Holland pulls off with an impressive amount of apparent ease. Managing to convey a quiet charisma off the back of a complicated premise and nuanced characterization isn’t easy, and while Chaos Walking might not be particularly exceptional, Holland’s performance in it is one that deserves more love.

1) Edge of Winter (2016)

With so many Tom Holland movies securing massive global success, it’s only natural that a few of his credits might become more obscure titles. Edge of Winter is one such movie, as its mixed reviews did nothing to help it reach a wider audience. Holland stars as a boy who, along with his younger brother, goes on a hunting trip with his emotionally unstable father, played by Joel Kinnaman. The psychological thriller explores the boys’ fight for survival as their father’s behavior grows increasingly irrational.

Despite his relatively young age, Holland was able to turn in a performance that captured the emotional complexity of a teenager realizing the danger of the situation he’s in. The role requires equal parts vulnerability and responsibility, necessitating plenty of nuance in the performance. Holland delivers in full, brilliantly capturing the essence of an uncertain teen slowly grasping the desperation of his circumstances, even while still clinging to a misguided affection for the abusive father he’s stuck with. Edge of Winter might not have made a huge impact on critics upon release, but looking back, it marks one of Tom Holland’s most underrated career performances to date.