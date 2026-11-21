The future of Toy Story remains open. That, at least, is according to producer Lindsey Collins, speaking to Deadline’s Anthony D’Allesandro. It may seem obvious that that’s how Pixar has been looking at it, but now we have confirmation. After having a perfect ending to the second film…then the third…then the fourth, the Pixar brain trust have realized that it’s just better to never say never. There is, however, a suggestion that the franchise could break into sub-trilogies. Characters never need age in cartoons, but they have in the Toy Story movies, with Andy moving on from the toys at the end of Toy Story 3.

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Collins suggests, therefore, that it’s possible a sixth film could wrap up a “Bonnie trilogy,” but likely wouldn’t put an end to the toys. Even actors aging out doesn’t stop the characters, as Jim Varney and Don Rickles have passed on as the years went along, and their characters recast with sound-alikes. Take a look at the relevant interview snippet below:

Could there be a 'Toy Story 6?' Does Pixar have plans for more sequels?



Hear what producer Lindsey Collins told us ⬇️



See more from #DeadlineContenders Film: Los Angeles here: https://t.co/R0EvkHzn6Z pic.twitter.com/YQ7K3CyGs1 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 20, 2026

The Toy Story Formula Is Flexible, to a Point

IMAGE COURTESY OF PIXAR

The premise of Toy Story is everlasting as long as kids like toys. That, however, is a proposition more in jeopardy nowadays than ever before. Basic action figures from Star Wars or superhero comics now run $20-$30 — a talking doll like Woody would be at least $50, and an electronic deluxe figure with action features like Buzz Lightyear would be $100 minimum. They’re no longer buyable with a basic allowance, and if it’s a choice between an open-world video game with days of gameplay versus one talking figure, guess what kids are going to get first? Oil prices and tariffs get blamed, but even when those get better, toy price raises never go back down.

The Toy Story movies, especially the newest one, deal with this issue. Plushes should always be affordable; toy bricks like LEGO are costly, but do make small, cheaper sets for all budgets. Change the protagonists, and you can make infinite (and beyond?) Toy Story movies. If they’re to be about Woody and Buzz Lightyear specifically, though, we live in a time when, increasingly, only adults would buy and collect similar items. Such adults have typically been villains in the series, which advocates for playing with playthings. Yet some adult collectors “play” too, via toy photography and stop-motion videos. Would your kids want to see a movie about them, though?

It’s been an impressive run, regardless. The first Toy Story came out in 1995, 31 years ago, and was the first feature length, fully CG animated film. Tom Hanks was one of the biggest stars in the world, and Tim Allen had just successfully moved from a top-rated sitcom into movies with The Santa Clause. All these years later, both men are still household names, though the toys they voiced might be even better known around the world. Over the years, the sequels have added even more beloved characters, from Jessie and Bullseye to Forky and Duke Caboom. As long as we have filmmakers who grew up playing with toys, the possibilities remain as boundless as a child’s imagination. When today’s kids grow up…we’ll see.

Do you think Toy Story should plan a definitive ending, or is it best to just run with good ideas when and if they come? Buzz into comments and light up our boards with your thoughts.