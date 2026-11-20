Over the course of his existence, Godzilla, the King of the Monsters, has fought an infinite variety of enemies. There’s no shortage of battles, from titanic monsters to ancient enemies, from metallic monstrosities to things that make a disaster in Tokyo look insignificant. Over the years, our big reptilian giant has more than held his own and always managed to come out on top. But what do you do when another foe comes along who can match his fury and even use his strength against him? That’s a major problem.

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The upcoming film, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, could hold an answer that’s as entertaining as it is terrifying. Rumors about the film suggest we could be getting a new killer from the depths of space and onto the big screen to stand toe-to-toe with Godzilla. This is not a simple titanic creature you’d like to see in a backyard bash. No, this one is cosmic and very much connected to Godzilla’s very DNA.

How SpaceGodzilla Could Turn Out to Be the Worst MonsterVerse Villain for Godzilla

There’s the possibility of SpaceGodzilla, a terrifying cosmic opponent. Making his debut in the 1994 flick Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla, this alien menace is a nightmare version of Gojira. Or… well, his backstory makes very little sense. Godzilla’s cells were carried into space, reportedly by either Biollante or Mothra, before being exposed to intense cosmic radiation near a black hole. The resulting mutation eventually produced SpaceGodzilla, an extraterrestrial monster with Godzilla’s genetic makeup and extraordinary crystalline powers. The result was a creature with Godzilla’s DNA and an entirely different arsenal. SpaceGodzilla isn’t just a duplicate. He has powers that create a brand-new set of problems.

In this trailer, you can see SpaceGodzilla put in the work with his incredible powers. Everything about this is fantastic nostalgia mixed with the history and heritage of the Japanese franchise. If you’re a newer Godzilla fan, you definitely need to check out the classic movies.

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And those gnarly-looking giant crystals attached to his shoulders serve a purpose besides looking intimidating. SpaceGodzilla has the ability to control the crystals, levitate objects, fire powerful energy blasts, and create a photon shield to deflect Godzilla’s powerful atomic breath attack. While it is true that Godzilla’s atomic breath is not as effective against the photon shield, the fact that he can do this in the first place is a huge advantage. On top of all that, the monster is able to draw power from his environment to get even more powerful.

What SpaceGodzilla Could Mean for the Future of the MonsterVerse

The first confrontation between these two scaly goliaths was nothing short of epic. When Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla began, the alien foe had the edge. During their first confrontation on Birth Island, SpaceGodzilla easily overpowered Godzilla before trapping Little Godzilla inside a crystalline prison. The alien monster then traveled to Fukuoka, where he constructed an enormous crystal fortress and began drawing energy from the Earth’s core. Godzilla needed M.O.G.U.E.R.A.’s help to take down this alien titan. In order to be victorious, the King of the Monsters needed to destroy the enemy’s crystal towers and cut off the energy that made the beast so powerful.

Fans have started to tie this mysterious kaiju to Godzilla x Kong: Supernova for a very compelling reason. One rumor cited a Writers Guild of America directory that seemingly listed SpaceGodzilla among the source characters for the movie. That’s not confirmation by any means, but it does keep curious fans wondering. Should he turn up in the MonsterVerse, he’ll bring with him an entirely different form of threat. Whereas Godzilla and Kong have faced seemingly hundreds of titanic foes over the years, a cosmic monster with the ability to form his own energy fortress would take things to an entirely new level. We may be getting ready for the strangest Godzilla battle we’ve ever seen in the MonsterVerse. And honestly, we’re pretty sure that would be a good thing.

You know, Godzilla has faced plenty of monsters in his city-stomping career, but fighting an evil cosmic version of himself is actually a whole new level of family drama. After all, nobody knows how to push your buttons quite like someone with your DNA! Talk about annoying sibling twins…. Would you like to see SpaceGodzilla become the next big MonsterVerse villain? Tell us your dream matchup in the comments!