Imagine watching a movie after reading its premise and getting your hopes up, only to reach the end and see that you either wasted your time or just watched something that could have been a thousand times better. Some films have been released with such fantastic concepts that it’s extremely frustrating to find out how badly they were handled. And honestly, quite a few productions of the last few years have faced backlash for exactly failing to properly develop their stories.

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Maybe some of these still have their good points, and you might even consider your experience watching them to be just okay. But you can see how much more satisfying they could have been with a better-written script, right? We’ve picked 5 movies that are perfect examples of this. Have you seen any of them?

5) Old

image courtesy of universal pictures

Old came from the brilliant mind of M. Night Shyamalan, but it’s not a movie people remember so much, mainly because its execution falls so short of its potential (although, sure, some people did enjoy it). Based on the graphic novel Sandcastle, the story follows a group of tourists who discover that time moves differently on a beach: children grow up super fast, adults age right before their eyes, and even health problems progress at an alarming rate. Just imagine realizing that you could lose your entire life before you even have a chance to find a way out. The premise has huge thriller potential and could lead to some really good family conflicts, especially when it comes to how parents and children would deal with the possibility of growing old together in just a few hours.

Unfortunately, the movie doesn’t make the most of these possibilities. There are a few crazy, uncomfortable moments, such as Kara’s (Eliza Scanlen) accelerated pregnancy and Chrystal’s (Abbey Lee) bones repeatedly breaking and rebuilding themselves, but the characters are never developed enough, and the explanation behind what’s happening gets more attention than the emotional consequences. Old had a great idea that could have made for an impactful film in the vein of Signs or The Sixth Sense, but it keeps finding ways to complicate the story without even making the twists all that interesting.

4) Don’t Worry Darling

image courtesy of warner bros.

When you watch Don’t Worry Darling, you easily understand the kind of criticism the movie is going for with its mix of sci-fi and psychological thriller elements. But while it’s still an entertaining watch, the film gets a little lost in its own ideas. Here we follow Alice (Florence Pugh), a woman living with her husband, Jack (Harry Styles), in Victory, a perfect community inspired by ’50s American suburbs. But while the men go to work for a mysterious company and the women spend their days taking care of their homes, Alice starts noticing that something isn’t quite right. And what she eventually finds out is actually a great (but obvious) twist, touching on important issues such as abusive relationships and technology being used for manipulation. The problem is that it takes far too long to get there.

There’s nothing wrong with taking your time to build a mystery, but there’s a limit. By the time the big reveal finally happens, the film is already close to ending, leaving very little room to explore its consequences. So, some important questions get pushed aside: how exactly does this system work? And why doesn’t the film do more with the situation between Alice and the people responsible for keeping her trapped in that place? Pugh’s performance definitely helps, but even she can’t make Don’t Worry Darling a phenomenal feature on her own. It didn’t need to explain every single detail, but it did need to do more with the ideas it had introduced.

3) The Circle

image courtesy of stxfilms

The Circle is the kind of film you might watch once and never think about again. And that’s a shame, since its premise has aged well. We meet Mae Holland (Emma Watson), a young woman who lands a job at The Circle, one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Led by Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks), this company develops a platform designed to bring together all of its users’ information and activities, arguing that getting rid of privacy can make the world safer and more connected. Excited about the opportunity, Mae gets more involved in the company’s projects and eventually decides to broadcast her whole life online, only to realize that this idea of total transparency can also be used to control and monitor people.

The concept has plenty of potential, as it talks about how much of our privacy we are willing to give up in exchange for convenience and security. You also can’t help thinking how interesting it would be to see the story explore the ways a powerful company could influence people’s behavior—but The Circle barely scratches the surface of any of these ideas. The protagonist’s development isn’t convincing, the company is more like a generic evil corporation, and the central conflict loses momentum right when it should be getting more complicated. The cast is solid, but the narrative never really pulls you in, which makes the whole thing disappointing. By the end, you feel like you’ve watched an incomplete movie.

2) In Time

image courtesy of 20th century studios

The concept behind In Time is so good that, honestly, it could have worked better as a TV show or a full movie franchise—one film just wasn’t enough to explore everything this world had to offer, which is why it’s on this list. This dystopia imagines a future where people stop aging at 25 but are given just one more year to live, which they have to manage like money. In this world, time is literally currency: people work to earn more hours, pay for food and bills with minutes of their lives, while the wealthy can afford to accumulate decades or even centuries. It’s a direct way of exploring social inequality. And the main character is Will Salas (Justin Timberlake), a man from a poor neighborhood who suddenly comes into a large amount of time and becomes a target for the authorities. His journey then turns into a fight against the system.

The problem with In Time is that it starts with an idea that makes economic inequality feel immediate: while the rich keep accumulating time, the poor are literally running out of life. But after setting this up, the script loses sight of what makes it compelling and turns into a fairly standard action movie, with car chases, shootouts, and a romance that gets more attention than the social issues that should be at the heart of it all. We get why those things were included, but maybe they would have worked better in a sequel. Ultimately, this is a production that never quite understood the size of what it had on its hands—one of the most creative concepts in sci-fi.

1) Passengers

Image Courtesy of Sony pictures

Anyone who remembers Passengers probably remembers that, much like In Time, it strays far from its original premise. However, in this case, it’s an even bigger missed opportunity. The story takes place aboard the Avalon, a spaceship carrying 5,000 passengers on a 120-year journey to a distant planet. Everyone is supposed to remain in hibernation until they reach their destination, but a malfunction causes Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) to wake up 90 years too early. Unable to go back to sleep and realizing he’ll spend the rest of his life alone, he loses hope and decides to wake up Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence), another passenger, without telling her that he did it on purpose. So the two begin building a relationship while trying to figure out what went wrong with the ship.

Jim’s decision should have been at the center of a debate about loneliness, selfishness, consent, and responsibility, right? But Passengers treats it more like an obstacle the couple needs to overcome before they can be together. Sure, the film is marketed as a sci-fi romance, but the idea had the potential to become the kind of story people would still be talking about and recommending today. Aurora has every reason to feel betrayed, since Jim didn’t just take away her chance to reach the planet and start a new life; he made that decision for her without giving her a choice. This could have been a gripping psychological thriller because of that, and the ship could have played an important role as well, but the focus is on both characters trying to become a couple you’re supposed to root for.