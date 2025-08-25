Every Spider-Man Suit Tom Holland Has Worn in the MCU

With the reveal of his new costume for 2026’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland has now worn nine different Spider-Man suits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland joined the MCU in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War as a 15-year-old Peter Parker, taking over the iconic and beloved role of Marvel Comics’ wall-crawler from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Parker joined Team Iron Man in Civil War, and was given some impressive upgrades by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), including a brand-new Spider-Man suit, that allowed him to become a stronger hero in his subsequent adventures.

Following Civil War, Tom Holland has gone on to headline a trilogy of solo movies, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he also appeared in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. In all but Endgame, Peter Parker has been gifted new and improved Spider-Man suits, increasing his strength, enabling his anonymity, and giving him impressive new abilities. He’s set to receive a new costume in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled to release on July 31, 2026, which will be his ninth overall.

9) Civilian Spider-Man Costume

Peter Parker’s origin story in the MCU still hasn’t been seen on-screen, but we have been given a glimpse at his early exploits as Spider-Man in the form of video footage from Civil War. Tony Stark plays a video of Spider-Man stopping a moving car in a rudimentary costume made from regular, everyday clothing and goggles. We got a better look at this suit in Homecoming during the movie’s final battle, as Parker suits up in his regular costume to take on Adrian Toomes’ Vulture (Michael Keaton).

8) Stark-Designed Civil War & Homecoming Suit

To replace his rudimentary suit during the Avengers’ battle at Leipzig Airport, Tony Stark designed a brand-new costume for Spider-Man that was sleeker, more powerful, and a modern take on the wall-crawler’s Marvel Comics look. This red-and-blue suit was youthful, playful, and represented this new Spider-Man in the MCU perfectly, fitting him in among some of the more established heroes of the franchise. Parker used this costume in Civil War, the majority of Homecoming, and very briefly in the opening moments of Infinity War before getting one of his biggest upgrades yet.

7) Iron Spider Suit

Avengers: Infinity War saw Tony Stark introduce his new obsession with nanotechnology, which he had implemented into not only his own Iron Man suit, but also a new Spider-Man costume for Peter Parker. This Iron Spider suit was briefly glimpsed at the end of Homecoming, but became Parker’s official costume in Infinity War, helping him to breathe while riding on Ebony Maw’s (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) ship out of Earth’s atmosphere. The Iron Spider suit also came equipped with expandable legs, allowing Parker to live up to his Spider-Man moniker more than ever before.

6) Night Monkey Suit

To avoid suspicion while working with and against Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Europe in Far From Home, Peter Parker needed a different suit to his typical Spider-Man get-up. Luckily, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) – actually a Skrull in disguise – was at hand, and kitted Parker out with a stealthy black costume. Ned (Jacob Batalon), to cover Parker’s tracks, suggested he was a different hero named Night Monkey, a European rip-off of Spider-Man. This costume was short-lived, but it was great to see Spider-Man in a more stealthy design.

5) Black & Red Suit

After finding out Mysterio was actually the villain behind the Elemental attacks in Europe, Peter Parker reunited with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) and worked out what their next steps should be. One of the most essential steps was designing a new suit, and Parker used Stark’s equipment in his jet to accomplish this, debuting his new black-and-red Spider-Man suit. This suit was very similar to his original Stark-designed costume, but replaced the blue with black for a more mature and grounded look, reflecting Parker’s growth and changing attitude in Far From Home.

4) Inside-Out Spider-Man Suit

While Peter Parker kicked off No Way Home in his black-and-red suit, he sported his Iron Spider costume during his initial spar with Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), which he wore because his original suit got green paint thrown on it by a supporter of Mysterio. When his Iron Spider suit was damaged, Parker had to revert to the green-painted suit, but turned it inside out to take on Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church). This gave Spider-Man a black look and exposed the golden wiring on the underside of the suit, which was wholly unique for the wall-crawler.

3) Nanite-Integrated No Way Home Suit

Spider-Man obviously couldn’t continue to wear his inside-out suit, however, so he reverted to the Iron Spider costume during No Way Home, but received a new upgrade. When Doctor Octopus was cured with an inhibitor chip, he returned the nanites he stole from the Iron Spider suit during his initial spar with Spider-Man. This transformed the original suit with a new design, however, with more gold where black used to be and a different spider emblem on the chest. Parker wore this suit during No Way Home’s epic final battle, but then retired it in lieu of something more personal.

2) Homemade Spider-Man Suit

Inspired by his time fighting alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men, Peter Parker decided to make his own Spider-Man suit after being forgotten by the whole world. In his new apartment, without any bells and whistles, Parker stitched his own blue-and-red Spider-Man costume that resembled his Marvel Comics appearance much more closely. Parker sported this suit to swing through New York during the Holidays, but it seems this suit will already be replaced in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though the reason why has yet to become clear.

1) Spider-Man: Brand New Day Comic-Accurate Suit

On August 2, 2025, Tom Holland, Sony, and Marvel gave us a first look at Peter Parker’s new suit ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Set photos from the upcoming sequel’s production have given us more detailed looks at the new costume, which has a darker blue than No Way Home’s final suit, and a more comic-accurate spider logo on the chest. This new suit is the most faithful adaptation of the Marvel Comics design seen in the MCU, which has raised excitement for Brand New Day, though it’s still unclear exactly why Spider-Man gives himself this new costume.

