Every Confirmed Alternate Universe in the MCU Before Avengers: Doomsday

There have been many alternate universes and branching timelines introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout the Multiverse Saga. For the majority of the MCU’s history, stories have been set in the primary continuity of Earth 616, the Sacred Timeline. However, ever since the Time Heist created many branching realities in Avengers: Endgame – most of which have been pruned – Marvel Studios has explored a wide variety of vibrant new realities, all of which could soon converge in Phase 6’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Multiverse Saga has already explored some alternate universes in detail, but there are an infinite amount more that haven’t been seen. Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars – releasing in December 2026 and 2027, respectively – are expected to bring variants from many alternate realities together in a multiversal battle against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Secret Wars will conclude the Multiverse Saga and establish a new timeline for the MCU, perhaps calling back to all these alternate universes that have already debuted.

24) Earth 616

Earth 616 is the primary reality featured in the MCU. It is the home to the versions of the Avengers we all know and love – those established and developed throughout the Infinity Saga. The universal designation was confirmed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the MCU being a live-action adaptation of Marvel Comics’ primary Earth 616, rather than another universe in the comics’ own multiverse. Loki season 1 revealed that He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) had been protecting Earth 616, known as the Sacred Timeline, by pruning any branching timelines prior to his death.

23) Steve Rogers & Peggy Carter’s New Timeline

While most of the branching timelines established during Avengers: Endgame’s Time Heist were pruned or reversed by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) returning the Infinity Stones, one remained. After returning the Infinity Stones and Mjolnir to their respective timelines, Rogers decided to retire from being Captain America and remain in his own timeline in the 1950s with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), finally getting his happy ever after. There is speculation that Avengers: Doomsday will bring us back to this alternate reality and revisit Endgame’s ending, bringing Evans and Atwell back to the MCU.

22) Loki’s Timelines

Loki on Disney+ was the first MCU project to really delve into the concept of the multiverse, and it did so by bringing the variant of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) who escaped from the Avengers in 2012 during the Time Heist to the Time Variance Authority. Outside of time and space, the TVA initially oversaw the protection and maintenance of the Sacred Timeline by investigating and pruning every branching timeline. Loki helps TVA agents track down his variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), on various different timelines, while many more were also seen in the Multiverse Saga series.

TVA Variants’ Universes

During Loki season 1, it’s revealed that all the staff members in the Time Variance Authority are actually variants. This means everyone in the TVA had a life on the Sacred Timeline before being apprehended by the TVA or hand-picked by He Who Remains to staff the otherworldly organization. Loki and Sylvie uncovered this secret during their adventure, and used Ravonna Renslayer’s (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) Sacred Timeline variant, Rebecca Tourminet, to prove this truth to the other members of the TVA, confirming that there have been countless branching realities in the MCU.

Loki Variants’ Universe

During their fight against the TVA, Loki and Sylvie are themselves pruned and sent to the Void at the End of Time. This was the first time we saw the Void in the MCU, and we learned that the wasteland is inhabited by many variants of Loki, all of whom came from their own timelines and realities that had been pruned by the TVA. The likes of Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), and President Loki (Hiddleston) were joined by many others, all of whom had their own homes and histories.

Sylvie’s McDonald’s Universe

Sylvie, of course, came from her own branching timeline, where she was taken by the TVA as a young girl (Cailey Fleming) and embarked on a life on the run. After killing He Who Remains and unleashing the multiverse in Loki Season 1’s finale, Sylvie tried to make a life for herself on a new timeline, where she established herself as a McDonald’s employee in the 1980s. This all fell apart thanks to the destruction of the Temporal Loom in Loki season 2, but Sylvie had a brief moment of reprieve here.

Loki’s Team Returned

When the Temporal Loom exploded in Loki season 2, Loki’s team of allies at the TVA were all thrust onto the Sacred Timeline, back into the bodies of their original variants. Loki’s arrival and intervention in their lives created a new timeline for them, however. Mobius (Owen Wilson) sold jet-skis, B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) worked at a hospital, Casey (Eugene Cordero) was an Alcatraz escapee, and Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) was a science-fiction writer, but they all banded together under Loki to try and get him back to the TVA.

21) Kang Variants’ Timelines

First seen in Loki season 1, He Who Remains and his variants were introduced as the main antagonists of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. Jonathan Majors’ arrest and conviction in 2023 led to him being fired from Marvel, however, which left Kang’s future in the MCU uncertain. Many want to see him recast, but he has since been replaced with Doctor Doom, who will battle the MCU’s heroes in Doomsday and Secret Wars. While He Who Remains originated in the Sacred Timeline of Earth 616, the timelines that birthed Kang’s variants have also been confirmed to exist in the MCU.

Kang the Conqueror’s Universe

Following He Who Remains’ tease of his dangerous multiversal variants, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduced Kang the Conqueror himself to the MCU. We don’t know exactly which universe Kang originated in, but, at some point after meeting his variants and coming to blows with the Council of Kangs, we know he was exiled to the Quantum Realm of Earth 616, allowing him to meet Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and establish a new empire. He was ultimately killed by the Ant-Man team, their ants, and MODOK (Corey Stoll), ridding the MCU of one of its most significant villains.

Council of Kangs Members’ Universes

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania not only debuted Kang the Conqueror, but also countless numbers of his variants comprising the Council of Kangs. Alongside a lizard-like variant, many simple versions, and a suited variant that may have been Mister Gryphon of Qeng Enterprises, the Council of Kangs also comprised Immortus, the Egyptian Pharaoh Rama-Tut, and the technologically-advanced Centurion. In Marvel Comics, these were all versions of Kang from different periods in his timeline – Rama-Tut coming first – but it’s unclear whether we’ll find out more about the Council of Kangs in the MCU’s future.

Victor Timely’s Universe

Also first seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and better developed in Loki season 2 in 2023, Victor Timely is a variant of Kang from a new timeline created by Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes’ (Tara Strong) intervention in 1868. The rogue Time Variance Authority staff gave the young Victor a TVA handbook, which made it possible for him to develop plans for the Temporal Loom that would maintain the Sacred Timeline in the distant future. Victor’s aid proved futile in Loki season 2, however, and his timeline was eventually restored, effectively wiping him from existence.

20) Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Universe

Tobey Maguire played Peter Parker’s Spider-Man in three Sam Raimi-directed movies in 2002, 2004, and 2007, which were confirmed to be part of the MCU’s multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Maguire and several of his villains – Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman – were brought to Earth 616 by Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) botched spell. There has been huge speculation about Tobey Maguire’s possible return to the role, especially since Strange’s final No Way Home spell may have impacted his reality as well as Earth 616.

19) Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man Universe

It wasn’t just Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man who returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Andrew Garfield’s version of Peter Parker also joined his web-slinging variants. His appearance in the MCU proper confirmed that Marc Webb’s reality from The Amazing Spider-Man duology is part of the MCU’s multiverse, which also allowed Rhys Ifans’ Lizard and Jamie Foxx’s Electro to return. It’s possible that Doctor Strange’s spell could have also had an impact on Garfield’s Spider-Man’s universe, so there are hopes he, too, will reprise his role in the MCU’s future.

18) Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe never quite found its feet, and its attempts to connect itself to the MCU were routinely rebuffed. Even so, the appearance of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Michael Keaton’s crossover into Morbius confirm these franchises share a multiverse. The SSU, which included Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, and Kraven the Hunter, has since come to a sorry end, which could strengthen the deal between Marvel Studios and Sony, and perhaps allow some of the SSU’s underdeveloped characters to appear in the MCU proper.

17) Earth 838

Few MCU projects have explored the concept of the multiverse more than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022. The Phase 4 movie introduced America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to the MCU, and demonstrated her universe-hopping powers, which the Scarlet Witch sought. The witch’s attack led to America and Doctor Strange being thrown through the multiverse, eventually ending up on Earth 838. While this reality was very similar to Earth 616, it was inhabited by many more heroes – some of whom comprised the Illuminati, though most were slaughtered by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) during her dream-walking adventure.

John Krasinski’s Reed Richards, Lashana Lynch’s Captain Marvel, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter, and Anson Mount’s Black Bolt formed Earth 838’s Illuminati. This confirms the existence of the Fantastic Four, Avengers, X-Men, and Inhumans in this reality. Together, the Illuminati were able to defeat Thanos, though this came at the cost of 838 Doctor Strange’s (Cumberbatch) sanity and life. Earth 838 was only one of many alternate universes seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, however.

16) Utopian Parallel

While we didn’t visit the Utopian Parallel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Earth 838’s Memory Lane device provided a glimpse at the homeworld of America Chavez. The Utopian Parallel exists outside the multiverse, meaning America doesn’t have any variants. America’s multiverse-traveling power first emerged when she became terrified of a bee landing on her hand. She opened a portal that pulled in her mothers and then herself. The origin of the Utopian Parallel in Marvel Comics – an island on Earth where America was experimented on – hasn’t been confirmed in the MCU.

15) Defender Strange’s Universe

We don’t know anything about where Defender Strange came from in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but his home reality is presumably fairly similar to Earth 616. Defender Strange helped America Chavez get to the Gap Junction, but then tried to steal her power for himself to take down the Scarlet Witch’s demon. 616 Doctor Strange later dream-walked into Defender Strange’s corpse, allowing him to help America and defeat the Scarlet Witch. This version of Strange could speak fluent Spanish, though nothing else is known about his backstory.

14) Sinister Strange’s Universe

If Doctor Strange had ever had a dream of someone pushing him off a cliff, it was probably Sinister Strange who did the deed. This villainous variant of Strange had become corrupted by the Darkhold, and his use of the Book of the Damned led to an incursion in his universe, which was gradually destroying everything in its path. He was cursed – or gifted – with a third eye that 616 Doctor Strange later acquires, and was ultimately killed by Strange during an intense musical battle. Sinister Strange’s universe likely won’t be around for much longer.

13) Doctor Strange & America Chavez’s Multiversal Journey

Before landing on Earth 838, Doctor Strange and America Chavez were thrown through 19 different alternate realities. They traveled through the Living Tribunal universe, a blue void universe, the Onslaught Canyon universe, a mirror-like universe, a honeycomb universe, an underwater universe, an alternate New York, a pipe-filled universe, a skeleton universe, the Savage Land, a comic-inspired universe, a post-apocalyptic universe, a cube-like universe, a universe made of paint, a universe taken over by HYDRA, a geometric universe, a dark city universe, a misty city universe, and a volcanic universe. Some of these comprised fun Marvel easter eggs.

12) The Marvels’ X-Men Universe

While most of The Marvels takes place in the 616 Universe, Dar-Benn’s use of the Quantum Bands tears open a hole in reality that leads to an alternate universe. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) uses her powers to fix this hole, but gets trapped on the other side, where she is found and brought to safety by the X-Men. This marked Kelsey Grammer’s return as Beast and introduced a new variant of Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau, now operating as Binary. This universe may be revisited in Avengers: Doomsday, as Grammer has been announced to be returning.

11) What If…?’s Alternate Universes

Marvel Studios Animation’s What If…? series introduced many new universes to the MCU’s multiverse by having Uatu the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) narrate stories from other realities that are similar to Earth 616 but with sometimes-wild diversions. The Watchers themselves are from the Fifth Dimension, which exists outside the multiverse similarly to the Utopian Parallel, but more than 20 additional Earth-set realities were explored in the animated series, too.

Captain Carter’s Universe

The first alternate reality introduced in What If…? saw Peggy Carter become a super-soldier instead of Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton), who became the HYDRA Stomper. As Captain Carter, Peggy defeated the Red Skull and the Champion of HYDRA before coming through a portal to the modern era. There, she became the first leader of an Avengers team comprising herself, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, Hawkeye, and the Wasp. She then battled a Red Room-controlled HYDRA Stomper before embarking on a journey across various other realities, eventually sacrificing her life to save the Watcher and her allies.

T’Challa Star-Lord’s Universe

In a universe where the Ravagers accidentally collected a young T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) from Earth instead of Peter Quill, the Wakandan adventurer ended up becoming Star-Lord. His enthusiasm and positivity allowed him to transform the Ravagers into a force for good, which also influenced the likes of Nebula and Thanos, while the Collector (Benicio del Toro) became one of the biggest villains in the universe. This was a beautiful tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Hank Pym Yellowjacket’s Universe

In this alternate reality, Hope van Dyne had been a prominent agent of SHIELD prior to her demise, and her death pushed her father, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) to extreme lengths in his grief. Pym, as the Yellowjacket, killed the prospective members of the original Avengers team one by one, which forced Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to seek Loki’s help in bringing him down, kick-starting Loki’s own invasion of Earth. Fury brought together a new Avengers team including the thawed Steve Rogers and the summoned Carol Danvers, which also eventually included an alternate Black Widow.

Strange Supreme’s Destroyed & Pocket Universes

In one of What If…?’s most tragic turns of events, this variant of Doctor Strange found himself battling an Absolute Point in his reality, which meant that Christine Palmer’s (Rachel McAdams) death had to occur. Strange became obsessed with trying to reverse her demise, eventually seeking the help of O’Bengh (Ike Amadi) and a dark spell that allowed him to absorb the energies of many beings, making him stronger, but corrupting his soul. He became the dark Strange Supreme, and while he succeeded in avoiding Christine’s death, he caused an incursion that destroyed his entire universe.

Marvel Zombies Universe

In this reality, Janet van Dyne returned from the Quantum Realm with a virus that transformed millions on Earth into zombies. This included many notable superheroes, who retained their powers even after their deaths, making them a huge threat to a group of survivors hoping to broadcast the Mind Stone’s curative signal around the world. Marvel Zombies revealed that they were unsuccessful, and Wanda Maximoff’s Red Queen had amassed an army to try and steal the Infinity Hulk’s power for herself. With the help of Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Maximoff rewrote reality, creating the illusion of a normal world.

Killmonger Black Panther’s Universe

Instead of tracking down Ulysses Klaue to get into Wakanda, in this alternate reality, Erik “Killmonger” Stevens (Michael B. Jordan) rescued Tony Stark (Mick Wingert) and used his resources to create an army of drones. He then sent these drones to Wakanda after killing Rhodey and T’Challa, and enters himself as Wakanda’s new protector. He becomes the Black Panther of this universe in the wake of his cousin’s death, but Killmonger’s plan pits the United States government against Wakanda, opening the door for an even bigger battle.

Party Thor’s Universe

This universe explored what would have come of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) had he been raised without his adoptive brother, Loki. He adopted a party lifestyle, but the parties of the Asgardian God of Thunder and his friends wreaked havoc on many worlds across the universe, and threatened Earth next. Thor battles Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel (Alexandra Daniels), but it’s Thor’s mother, Frigga (Josette Eales) who ends his rave rampage. This reality was revisited when Howard the Duck (Seth Green) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) had a baby, who grew into Byrdie (Natasha Lyonne), a member of Captain Carter’s Exiles.

Infinity Ultron’s Original Universe & Alternates

The Avengers managed to stop Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron on Earth 616, but the Avengers of this alternate reality were not as successful. This Ultron (Ross Marquand) claimed the body that became Vision, killed some of the Avengers and eradicated most of humanity with nuclear missiles before claiming the Infinity Stones upon Thanos’ arrival on Earth. A hardened Black Widow (Lake Bell) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) find Arnim Zola’s (Toby Jones) program and create a virus that could defeat Ultron – but the villain learns of the Watcher and begins to terrorize the entire multiverse.

It’s the Guardians of the Multiverse who eventually bring Ultron down, while What If…? season 3 revealed that many different versions of Ultron had embarked on the same path as the original. Most resigned themselves to a life of isolation, but one had a change of heart right at the end and joined Captain Carter and her multiversal team of Exiles to help the Watcher. He became imbued with the power of the Fifth Dimension, becoming the most powerful Ultron ever, and he ultimately sacrifices himself to save his new allies, offering the supervillain redemption.

Sakaar Tony Stark’s Universe

Revealing what would have happened if Tony Stark didn’t come back through the portal in The Avengers, What If…? season 2 brought Iron Man to Sakaar. Stark teams up with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) to take down the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Valkyrie eventually becomes the King of Sakaar, while Tony Stark partners with Gamora (Cynthia McWilliams) – who becomes a Guardian of the Multiverse – to kill her Mad Titan father, thereby saving countless more lives.

Earth 625

One of the few alternate realities in the MCU to get a numerical designation, Earth 625 is the universe in which Nebula became a member of the Nova Corps following Ronan the Accuser’s coup against Thanos. Five years after Xandar is shut off to hold off Ronan’s attack, Nebula (Karen Gillan) investigates Yondu’s death, but she uncovers a bigger plot that reveals Nova Prime (Julianne Grossman) and Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) had been in league to give up Xandar. Nebula usurps Nova Prime and kills Ronan. Later, Captain Carter and her Exiles save Earth 625 before helping the captured Watcher.

1988 Universe

In an alternate 1988, Peter Quill (Mace Montgomery Miskel) was successfully delivered to his father, Ego, and came back to Earth to wreak havoc. Peggy Carter and Howard Stark (John Slattery) bring together 1988’s heroes to form the world’s first Avengers team – far different from the one we know. Hank Pym’s Ant-Man, Thor, Bill Foster’s Goliath (Laurence Fishburne), Bucky Barnes’ Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), T’Chaka’s Black Panther (Atandwa Kani), and Mar-Vell (Keri Tombazian) formed this incredible team, who protected their world from Ego (Kurt Russell).

Happy Hogan Freak’s Universe

Bruce Banner’s gamma-irradiated blood as the Hulk has affected many live-action characters in the MCU, and it did the same in What If…? season 2. It was Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) who accidentally injected himself with Banner’s blood, transforming himself into the purple-skinned Freak. He became strong enough to take on Justin Hammer and his forces, who had staged a Die Hard-style raid on Avengers Tower while the Avengers were preoccupied, and saved the Avengers’ Christmas party.

Kahhori’s Universe

While most alternate universes in What If…? explored variants of characters we had already seen in the live-action MCU, the animated series also introduced Kahhori, an original MCU character. The Native American Kahhori became empowered by the energy of the Space Stone after traveling through a dimensional portal. She and her friends transformed into some of the most powerful individuals in the MCU’s multiverse, with Kahhori eventually helping Captain Carter after both were approached by a corrupted Strange Supreme. It would be great to see Kahhori get her live-action debut.

Heroic Hela’s Universe

Instead of locking her in Hell, Odin (Jeff Bergman) instead exiled Hela (Cate Blanchett), the Goddess of Death, on Earth, just like he did Thor in Phase 1. This brought her face-to-face with Xe Wenwu (Feodor Chin), the owner of the Ten Rings, and pushes her to Ta Lo, where she trains in their martial arts style. When she regains her crown, Hela becomes shrouded in a brilliant white light and manages to bring her twisted father to his knees. This Hela and Wenwu now fight for good, even coming to the rescue of Gamora’s people during Thanos’ attack.

Marvel 1602

The arrival of the time-traveling Steve Rogers kick-started an incursion in this reality that imagined some of the MCU’s most notable characters as individuals living in the Elizabethan era of 1602. Wanda Merlin and Sir Nicholas Fury bring Captain Carter from her reality into theirs, and task her with finding the source of the incursion. She identifies Rogers as the Forerunner, the cause of the problem, so must bid farewell to him again to save the universe. What If…?’s 1602 universe reimagined heroes and villains as hilarious historical variants, which was hugely entertaining.

Strange Supreme’s Universe Killers’ Universes

When Captain Carter reunites with Strange Supreme, she realizes he has been collecting universe-killers from across the multiverse to “atone,” but she and Kahhori uncover a deeper plot. Strange wanted to sacrifice these villains to the Forge in hopes of resurrecting his own destroyed universe. There are countless universe-killers in What If…? season 2, episode 9, “What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?,” all of whom come from a different alternate reality, confirming many more unseen universes in the MCU.

Mech Avengers’ Universe

What If…? season 3 kicked off by introducing us to the Mech Avengers, a team of heroes who used Hulkbuster armors to take on the Apex and his Gamma Beasts. The Apex was born when Bruce Banner tried to cure the Hulk, but made things a lot worse. The original team of Avengers were killed during the Gamma War, but the next team of Mech Avengers, led by Sam Wilson’s Captain America (Anthony Mackie), continued the fight. It was Bruce Banner who took down the Apex after using the radiation from an atomic bomb to become the Mega-Hulk.

Celestial Agatha’s Universe

During the Golden Age of Hollywood in this reality, Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) became a movie director, and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) was his leading lady. She wanted to perform a magical ritual to siphon energy from the Celestial Tiamut deep within the Earth, and she tricks the Eternal Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) to help her. She becomes a Celestial herself, and uses her new power to defeat Arishem, who threatens to destroy the Earth. However, instead of keeping her Celestial power, she is convinced to join Kingo in the movie business for real.

Red Guardian & Winter Soldier’s Universe

Instead of just the Bucky Barnes’ Winter Soldier being sent to retrieve the super-soldier serum in 1991, Alexei Shostakov’s Red Guardian (David Harbour) was also sent along in this alternate reality. Alexei prevented Bucky from killing Howard and Maria Stark, thereby changing the timeline. They hunt down the “Rook,” Obadiah Stane (Kiff VandenHeuvel), while they themselves are hunted down by Bill Foster. Eventually, Barnes is taken back to Siberia, but Shostakov settles in the United States and, years later, even becomes an Avenger.

The Emergence Universe

In a reality in which the Eternals failed at stopping the emergence of the Celestial Tiamut, Mysterio (Alejandro Saab) assumed control of the fragmented Earth thanks to his command over White Vision and his drones. A resistance, comprising Riri Williams, Wong (David Chen), Ying Nan (Michelle Wong), Okoye (Kenna Ramsey), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), fought against him. The Watcher intervenes in this reality, pushing Ironheart to defeat Mysterio once and for all, which eventually lands the Watcher in trouble.

1872 Universe

In an alternate version of 1872, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) traveled as partners in search of the former’s sister, Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang). They found her operating as the Hood – a role taken on by Anthony Ramos’ Parker Robbins in Ironheart – and teamed up with the young Kwai Jun-Fan, who would become a version of the Iron Fist. This reality brought Walton Goggins back to the MCU, and introduced the Hood to the MCU before it made its live-action appearance, though it still hasn’t properly been explained.

Storm Goddess of Thunder’s Universe

What If…? season 3 took the series in some wild directions that hadn’t previously been seen, and this included bringing a variant of the iconic X-Men member Storm into the MCU. This version debuted as the Goddess of Thunder, a mash-up of Storm and Thor, who wielded Mjolnir to enhance her cosmic element-manipulating powers. Storm was a member of Captain Carter’s team who joined forces with Infinity Ultron to save the Watcher during his trial. It was thrilling to see this legendary X-Men member finally brought into the MCU, even if not in live-action.

What If…? Season 3’s Variants’ Universes

The ending of What If…? season 3 briefly showcased many other variants, all of whom come from their own alternate realities. While under attack from other Watchers, different variants of Captain Carter, Storm, Byrdie, and Kahhori were glimpsed, such as Storm as the Black Panther, Byrdie as Nova, Kahhori as Apocalypse and Captain America, and Peggy Carter as Deathlok, Wolverine, Black Knight, and more. We also caught glimpses of many more thrilling variants that didn’t get any development at all, but that which we hope return in the MCU’s future.

These other variants were seen during the credits sequence of What If…? season 3’s finale, “What If… What If?” This includes a six-armed Spider-Man, a samurai Ghost Rider, Riri Williams as the Punisher, Gamora as a bride, Blade’s Moon Knight – who returned in Marvel Zombies – Thanos as Wolverine, Kingo as Iron Man, Kamala Khan as the Wasp, Bruce Banner as Maestro, a Chaos Magic-harnessing Howard the Duck, a dragon version of Hawkeye, Jubilee as the Silver Surfer, a Skrull Captain America, a partnership between Sersi and Howard Stark, a variant of Deadpool, Shang-Chi as Star-Lord, and more.

10) X-Men ’97’s Alternate Universe

While it was great to see Storm as the Goddess of Thunder debut in What If…?, Marvel Studios Animation also revived X-Men: The Animated Series in X-Men ’97, which brought another alternate X-Men-inhabited universe into the MCU’s multiverse. This reality recently explored stories including the emergence of Madelyne Pryor, the massacre of mutants on Genosha, and Bastion’s reign of terror with his Prime Sentinels. X-Men ’97 season 2 is on the way, and will be followed by more seasons, expanding this reality even further.

9) Earth 10005

For years, the MCU and 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise were kept separate, but Deadpool & Wolverine confirmed that the X-Men universe is a part of the MCU’s multiverse. Now dubbed Earth 10005, this reality has a rich history that will continue to be explored in Avengers: Doomsday, with several X-Men members returning. In this universe, the X-Men have battled Sebastian Shaw, Apocalypse, Magneto, the Dark Phoenix, the Sentinels, and more, while Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) has also taken on solo threats in his own projects, culminating in Deadpool & Wolverine bringing him to the TVA.

8) Wolverine Variants’ Universes

Earth 10005 wasn’t the only alternate reality seen in Deadpool & Wolverine. The titular Wolverine wasn’t Hugh Jackman’s original iteration, but was actually the “Worst Wolverine” from his own reality. This Wolverine helmed from a world where his apathy to be a part of the X-Men team led to the murders of all the X-Men members, who he subsequently realized were his family. His rage pushed him to kill indiscriminately and become infamous, but he redeemed himself by saving Earth 10005 from Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). He subsequently chose to remain on Earth 10005, which could be explained in Avengers: Doomsday.

Henry Cavill’s Wolverine Universe

Deadpool went on a journey across the multiverse in Deadpool & Wolverine, hoping to find a variant of Wolverine who could replace the one lost in his reality, thereby avoiding the destruction of Earth 10005. While most of Wolverine’s variants were played by Hugh Jackman, Henry Cavill became the third actor to play Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. The Cavillrine was an shocking and hilarious addition to the MCU, and it’d be fantastic to see this reality revisited in the franchise’s future, perhaps even bringing Henry Cavill’s Wolverine face-to-face with Hugh Jackman’s in Avengers: Doomsday.

5’3″ Wolverine Universe

Hugh Jackman’s original casting as Wolverine back in 1999 was controversial, as he is considerably taller than Wolverine in Marvel Comics. Wolverine is famously 5’3″ in the comics, and Deadpool & Wolverine provided a glimpse as to what this could have looked like in the MCU – though the iteration of the short Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine seemed comically even shorter than this. It’d be great to have a Wolverine of more comic-accurate height take over from Hugh Jackman in the MCU’s future.

Patch Universe

In Marvel Comics, Patch is a moniker adopted by Wolverine during his time in Madripoor. In Deadpool & Wolverine, however, Patch is imagined as a variant of Wolverine from another reality who swiftly kills Deadpool upon his request to join him on Earth 10005. This seems to suggest that Patch had previous run-ins with Deadpool, but very little is known about him or his reality, other than the fact that he has an affinity for gambling.

Old Man Logan Universe

Logan in 2017 was loosely inspired by Marvel Comics’ Old Man Logan storyline, exploring the end of the mutant’s long life. Deadpool & Wolverine introduced a more honest-to-goodness version of Old Man Logan, who guarded his porch with a shotgun ready to kill anyone who got too close. This version was gruff and hardened, and didn’t want to hear any of Deadpool’s proposition – it would have been great to explore more of this post-apocalyptic reality.

Age of Apocalypse Wolverine Universe

This one-handed version of Wolverine came from Marvel Comics’ Earth 295, where he lost his hand during a battle against Cyclops once Apocalypse arrived and started to wreak havoc on the world. Going by the moniker Weapon X, he went off to battle Apocalypse with Jean Grey. It was a great easter egg to see this version of Wolverine appear in live-action, and this confirmed at least one other, more comic-accurate version of Apocalypse exists in the MCU’s multiverse. This version of Apocalypse could pose a significant threat in the MCU’s future.

Crucified Wolverine Universe

Taken straight from the cover of 1989’s Uncanny X-Men #251, which saw Wolverine crucified on a giant “X” outside the X-Men’s base camp by Donald Pierce. Surrounded by an ocean of skulls, it was brilliant to see this frame brought into live-action very faithfully, with a variant of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine pinned to the “X.” Nothing else is known about this universe, though it’s possible this reality fell victim to a war between the X-Men and the Reavers, just like in Marvel Comics.

Wolverine vs. Hulk Universe

The last variant of Wolverine Deadpool meets during his multiversal journey was taken from the pages of Marvel Comics’ The Incredible Hulk #340 from 1988. This Wolverine, sporting the iconic brown-and-yellow costume, was engaged in battle with a variant of Bruce Banner’s Hulk when Deadpool interrupted them – with the Hulk’s roaring face reflected in Wolverine’s claws just like in the comics. Again, nothing else is known about this universe or these variants.

7) Deadpool Corps Members’ Universes

As well as several variants of Wolverine, Deadpool & Wolverine also debuted many variants of the Merc with a Mouth, all of whom came from their own alternate realities. These Deadpool variants came together in the Void after being pruned to work as the elite army for Cassandra Nova, which brought them to opposition with the Deadpool variant from Earth 10005. The Deadpool Corps included the likes of Lady Deadpool, Zenpool, Cowboypool, Headpool, Kidpool, Babypool, Golden Age Deadpool, Deadpool 2099, Welshpool, Scottishpool, Canadapool, Samuraipool, and many more, and we hope some of these variants get development in the MCU’s future.

6) Blade Trilogy Universe

Deadpool & Wolverine didn’t just feature variants of the titular mutants from Earth 10005, but also confirmed several other past Marvel projects to be part of the MCU’s multiverse. Wesley Snipes’ return as Eric Brooks’ Blade brought the Blade trilogy into the MCU’s timeline. Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004) saw Snipes’ Daywalker battle the Reapers, Dracula, and more, eventually leading to him being pruned and sent to the Void, but it seems he will have now been returned to his home reality.

5) Daredevil & Elektra Universe

Blade formed only one member of the Void’s Resistance team in Deadpool & Wolverine, where he was joined by Dafne Keen’s X-23 from Earth 10005 and more, including Jennifer Garner’s Elektra. Garner portrayed Elektra Natchios – a role more recently played by Élodie Yung in the Defenders Saga – in 2003’s Daredevil and 2005’s Elektra alongside Ben Affleck as the Man Without Fear. Deadpool & Wolverine confirmed Affleck’s Daredevil had been killed, but Elektra helped the titular antiheroes escape from the Void before herself being returned home. There have been calls for Yung to reprise the role, though it’s possible Garner could, too.

4) Tim Story’s Fantastic Four Universe

One of the most surprising additions to Deadpool & Wolverine was Chris Evans, who returned not as Steve Rogers’ Captain America, but as Johnny Storm’s Human Torch from Tim Story’s Fantastic Four duology. This version of Johnny Storm is a variant of Joseph Quinn’s Human Torch from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and unfortunately met his demise in the Void at the hands of Cassandra Nova. It’s unclear what came of Ioan Gruffudd’s Mister Fantastic, Jessica Alba’s Invisible Woman, or Michael Chiklis’ Thing, but it could be assumed they also met their untimely demises.

3) Channing Tatum’s Gambit’s Universe

Rounding off the Resistance team fighting against Cassandra Nova was Remy LeBeau’s Gambit, portrayed by Channing Tatum. Tatum had lobbied for the role of the kinetically-powered mutant since almost being cast in X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006, but was never given the opportunity. It hasn’t been confirmed whether Tatum’s Gambit was from Earth 10005, but since Taylor Kitsch portrayed the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, it could be assumed that Tatum’s version was from another reality altogether. Tatum will be returning as Gambit in Doomsday, so his home reality could be explored in more detail.

2) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s Universe

Originally planned to tell the origin story of Earth 616’s Peter Parker, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man ended up exploring a completely different variant of Spider-Man, voiced by Hudson Thames. In this reality, Parker is bitten by a spider injected with his own DNA from the future, creating a paradox. It’s also Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) who becomes his mentor instead of Tony Stark, gifting Parker Oscorp’s resources. This Spider-Man battled the likes of Scorpion, Doctor Octopus, Daredevil, a symbiotic alien, and more, and is geared up for even more adventures in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s upcoming second and third seasons.

1) Earth 828

After we were reunited with Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm and after meeting John Krasinski’s 838 Reed Richards, The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally introduced the MCU’s official First Family. They’re not from Earth 616, however, but Earth 828, inspired by Marvel Comics creator Jack Kirby’s birthday, but will join the MCU’s main continuity after Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. On Earth 828, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach play the world’s only heroes, and First Steps saw the celebrity team save the world from planet-eater Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps also seemed to confirm that Earth 828 is the home reality of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. He made his first MCU appearance in the movie’s mid-credits scene, where he met with Franklin Richards in the Baxter Building. Doctor Doom will be the primary antagonist of Avengers: Doomsday, where he’ll be scouring the multiverse to perhaps try and stop destructive incursion events. This means he could revisit any number of these alternate universes, and we can’t wait for some of them to be explored in more detail.

