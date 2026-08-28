Robin Williams’ Forgotten Psychological Thriller Is Quietly One Of His Best (And It Was Directed By Christopher Nolan)

Robin Williams has been gone for over a decade, and his loss is still felt by the generations that grew up watching his movies. Williams won an Academy Award for Good Will Hunting after three earlier nominations for Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, and The Fisher King, evidence of his enormous talent. He also made audiences laugh through Mrs. Doubtfire and Aladdin, cry through What Dreams May Come, and dream through Jumanji and Hook, all while establishing himself as one of the few performers who could move between broad comedy and serious drama. Buried within William’s filmography are some movies that rarely get mentioned when discussing the actor’s greatest feat. One of them is a psychological thriller directed by Christopher Nolan, the filmmaker behind Memento, The Dark Knight, and Oppenheimer.

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Released in 2002, Insomnia was directed by Nolan in the stretch between his breakout thriller Memento and the blockbuster Batman Begins. Based on the 1997 Norwegian film of the same name, the story follows two Los Angeles homicide detectives, Will Dormer (Al Pacino) and Hap Eckhart (Martin Donovan), sent to the remote Alaskan town of Nightmute to investigate the murder of a teenage girl. Once there, the unrelenting midnight sun strips Will of sleep and clarity, and after a stakeout goes wrong, he accidentally shoots his own partner while chasing the killer through dense fog. The only witness to that shooting is Walter Finch (Williams), a reclusive crime novelist who so happens to be the very suspect Will traveled to Alaska to catch. Walter quickly begins blackmailing the detective in exchange for his silence, with the two ensnared in a dangerous battle of wits. Williams brings Walter to life with a quiet menace that runs counter to everything audiences expected from him, and that subversion is one of the reasons the film still holds up more than two decades later.

Robin Williams Helps Insomnia Be Unsettling

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

What makes Insomnia so uniquely unsettling is the total absence of darkness. Most psychological thrillers rely on shadows, silhouettes, and the cover of night to create a sense of dread. Nolan inverts expectations, with the Alaskan summer providing a relentless daylight that functions as an interrogation lamp that never turns off. This environment strips the film’s protagonist, Will Dormer, of his ability to hide from his own conscience. Also, because the sun never sets at the height of summer, sleep becomes impossible, and the boundary between reality and dream logic begins to dissolve. It’s also curious to see how the film creates a claustrophobic atmosphere through the unending snowy landscapes that the sun exposes beyond the eye’s reach.

Williams is equally essential to the movie’s unease because he weaponizes the audience’s familiarity with him. For decades, Williams charmed the world with his rapid-fire improvisation and his elastic expressions, which often break through even in his more dramatic roles. In Insomnia, he surgically removes that warmth, making Walter Finch speak in a soft and almost reasonable monotone. There is no twinkle in his eye, and no sudden burst of comedic energy to break the tension. In Insomnia, Williams is bland and detached, and for those who know his career, that calmness is deeply disturbing. You keep expecting the “Robin Williams” persona to reveal itself, but instead we are left with a moral vacuum that you didn’t know the star could incorporate so well. Walter’s confidence and stillness make him a perfect foil for Pacino’s Dormer, who is becoming increasingly frantic and disoriented from sleeplessness. While Dormer sweats, shouts, and stumbles through the blinding light, Finch remains cool and collected in the shadows of his apartment, creating an unnerving contrast that’s still fascinating to watch.

Insomina is available to rent and buy on multiple digital platforms.