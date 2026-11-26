After four movies together, Brad Pitt and David Fincher are looking to take their partnership into a new dimension: animation. The two recently reunited for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, their first movie together in 18 years. While both men have worked in animation, the project they’re discussing would mark Fincher’s debut as the director of an animated feature.

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During an appearance on The Big Picture podcast, Fincher revealed that he and Pitt had discussed several projects in the years between movies. Among them was what Fincher believes could be the scariest movie ever made. Even the star of Seven had reservations about making that movie. For their animated movie, the technically ambitious filmmaker wants to experiment with a hybrid approach to animation, using Pitt’s physical performance as a reference for the animators without resorting to rotoscoping. Fincher has yet to reveal anything about the plot of the movie.

David Fincher and Brad Pitt Already Have a History With Animation

Fincher and Deadpool director Tim Miller are executive producers of Netflix’s animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots. Fincher made his animated directorial debut with the third season episode “Bad Travelling.” Based on a short story by Neal Asher, the episode follows the crew of a ship that finds itself at the mercy of a giant, man-eating crustacean. Fincher returned to direct the fourth season’s “Can’t Stop,” which recreates a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert with the members of the band depicted as marionettes.

Before making his feature directorial debut with Alien 3, Fincher worked at Industrial Light & Magic on movies including Return of the Jedi and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. His background in visual effects came in particularly handy when he reunited with Pitt for 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The technology developed to digitally age Pitt earned the movie an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Pitt’s two biggest roles in animated movies were both for DreamWorks Animation. The actor voiced the title character in 2003’s Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas and played Metro Man, the superhero whose apparent death leaves the title character of Megamind without a purpose.

As much as fans of Seven and Fight Club might like to see the two make another thriller together, animation could give Fincher the opportunity to work in genres he hasn’t explored in decades. The filmmaker spent years developing an adaptation of Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas for Disney that never made it into production.

It’ll be interesting to see how receptive audiences are to Fincher experimenting with animation given the controversy surrounding his use of AI in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. In the same interview, Fincher discussed using AI in post-production to clean up dialogue and potentially alter the movements of actors’ mouths, allowing him to combine dialogue from one take with footage from another. The director has yet to address some of the other allegations regarding the use of generative AI in the movie.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is currently playing in IMAX theaters and will debut on Netflix on December 23rd.