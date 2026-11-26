Christopher Nolan has thrived in the sci-fi genre, both with his Dark Knight trilogy and his later films, including the Oscar-nominated Inception. With titles like Interstellar and Tenet to his name, it is clear that sci-fi remains one of Nolan’s favored genres, and he has helped bring mainstream audiences to see stories they normally wouldn’t pay to see. He is the third-highest-grossing filmmaker of all time, and he remains one of the few directors today who can sell a movie just based on his name alone. However, his best sci-fi movie is one that not enough people talk about.

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In 2006, Nolan released the sci-fi thriller The Prestige, and it remains one of his best films and the highest-quality sci-fi movie of his career. While the story seems like a historical thriller about rival magicians, it features twists and turns that place it solidly in the sci-fi genre, and it hits on every single level.

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The Prestige Is Christopher Nolan’s Best Sci-Fi Movie

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On the surface, The Prestige looks like a historical thriller based in the real world. The movie stars Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale as Robert Angier and Alfred Borden, rival magicians who become hated enemies after Angier’s wife, Julia (Piper Perabo), dies during a trick gone wrong. The two men then set out on a mission to one-up each other, while Angier has more ominous plans in store for Borden, with help from real-life inventor Nikola Tesla (David Bowie), and a strong mix of sci-fi storytelling.

As with all Nolan’s movies, this one plays with time. It is similar to his debut movie, Following, in that the film plays out of order, with the scenes bouncing around the timeline between the present day and the past, and it isn’t until the end that the movie shows how Angier was able to pull off his seemingly impossible tricks that brought down Borden. However, what really made this movie great was that both magicians revealed their impressive tricks, Borden using a practical real-world trick called “The Transported Man,” and Angier using sci-fi methods, with each trick having the same ultimate result.

Sadly, the movie wasn’t a huge success, although it did make $109 million on a $40 million budget. This was before Nolan was a monster success at the box office, and if the movie had come out just four years later, it could have been a massive hit. Instead, four years later, Nolan released Inception, and that was the sci-fi movie that earned him high praise and Oscar recognition. If the release dates for Inception and The Prestige had been reversed, both would still be recognized today as masterpieces, but more people would recognize the brilliance of The Prestige. It never needs the visual tricks of Inception and tells a brilliant story on a smaller scale, and it deserves much more credit than it gets.

The Prestige Was Christopher Nolan’s Superhero Break

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One very notable thing about The Prestige and Inception is that both share one common trait. Christopher Nolan made both movies while taking a break from his Dark Knight trilogy. He released The Prestige in 2006, one year after Batman Begins but two years before The Dark Knight. He then released Inception in 2010, two years after The Dark Knight and two years before The Dark Knight Rises. They gave Nolan a chance to make something very different and original in between his superhero epics. While Inception was an original idea, The Prestige was based on the novel by Christopher Priest, but as something that most fans don’t know about, Nolan was still able to make it his own.

Nolan was also able to use both familiar actors from his movies and some faces that comic book fans would recognize down the line. As mentioned, The Prestige starred Hugh Jackman, who previously played Wolverine in the X-Men movies, and Christian Bale, who played Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy. On top of Bale, Nolan also brought over Michael Caine, who played Alfred in the Dark Knight films and the stage engineer for Angier and Borden in The Prestige. Scarlett Johansson played Angier and Borden’s assistant years before she joined the MCU as Black Widow. Finally, Andy Serkis starred as Nikola Tesla’s assistant nearly a decade before he played Ulysses Klaue in the MCU.

It seemed this was not only a break for Nolan from superhero fare but also a break for Bale and Caine, who had a chance to do something completely different in this period piece. While I won’t mention how the movie went into the realm of sci-fi to avoid spoilers, it was a nice twist at the end that really showed how masterful Nolan was at crafting his stories, allowing them to build to the big reveals, and never leaving the audience feeling cheated. The Prestige is Nolan’s best sci-fi movie, which says a lot in a career that has seen more than one masterpiece.

What are your thoughts on Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige? Let us know your favorite Nolan sci-fi movie in the comments below.