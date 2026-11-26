If you don’t count Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was easily one of the most anticipated movies from Marvel Studios since Endgame. The film brought Marvel’s First Family into the MCU and laid the groundwork for Doomsday and seemed like it was off to an impressive start when it hit theaters in July 2025. However, it turns out that the film may have made half a billion at the box office and still ended up losing money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Forbes, The Fantastic Four: First Steps “exceeded the production budget” and ended up costing $371.1 million to make. When all of the accounting was said and done, including a $73.5 million reimbursement that reduced the film’s net spending to $297.6 million, once you account for the 50/50 split in box office earnings on the film’s $521.9 million earnings, the film came up $36.7 million short.

These Fantastic Four Numbers Are a Rare Glimpse at the Financial Performance of Marvel Films

There’s actually a good bit about the revelation regarding The Fantastic Four: First Steps and its profitability that is interesting. The biggest might just be that this is a rare glimpse at the actual numbers behind the scenes. Generally speaking, we don’t get these specific disclosures — these sort of details aren’t the kind of things that get disclosed in the United States. However, the rules are a bit different in the U.K. Films made in the U.K. can benefit from specific credits and reimbursement based on percentage of production costs incurred in the U .K. which means the details have to be filed — and that’s where the numbers come from.

Play video

But beyond the very specific nerdiness of the money of it all, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is certainly not the only MCU film believed to have lost money. The Marvels, Thunderbolts*, Captain America: Brave New World, and The Incredible Hulk are all regularly cited as having lost money at the box office. It’s possible that Eternals is also among that list, though that’s somewhat disputed as the estimates are pretty tight. If you look at the movies that fall into the “poor box office” category here, however, there’s a bit of a pattern. These are movies that are more directly setting up themes, structure, and in some cases even characters that are necessary for future storytelling. I think that it’s worth considering that for many MCU fans, Marvel movies are largely defined by “big” characters they are already very familiar with. When you start bringing in other stories, those movies perform a little less well — but they’re just as important to the larger picture and the bigger story being told.

That in particular is something that we should see play out specifically when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters next month. After all, everything we’ve seen so far makes it pretty clear that the Fantastic Four play a significant part — and it’s already looking very good for that film’s box office.

Are you surprised about this detail about The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ box office? Let us know in the comments.