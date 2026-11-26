I Am Legend director Francis Lawrence has finally admitted that the ending of the Will Smith movie I Am Legend was a “bit of a failure.” I Am Legend was controversial when it was released because fans of the source novel objected to how the movie changed the story’s ending, which changed its overall meaning. The movie was based on the novel of the same name by Richard Matheson, and it had been made as a movie twice before with the titles The Last Man on Earth and The Omega Man. It is a post-apocalyptic thriller with a man trying to survive an outbreak that turned most survivors into vampires. The novel was about how the man realized he was now the monster by the end.

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In a new interview on the Team Deakins podcast, director Francis Lawrence said, “I’m really proud of the first hour of that movie. But the last 40 minutes, where the creatures end up becoming a big part of it, I think it’s a bit of a failure, honestly, and we just didn’t approach it the way that we should have and could have.”

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The End of I Am Legend Betrays Its Core Themes

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The name of the novel, I Am Legend, signifies that the hero of the story, Neville, realized that he was actually the monster in this world. He was hunting down the vampires and killing them during the day. However, readers were led to believe all the infected were like the undead vampires attacking his house, when there were also infected who were not undead. Neville believed he was the hero in his story, but he was only a murderer killing the new dominant species on the planet, a species that just wanted to survive in peace. However, the readers were led to believe they were evil because they kept tormenting Neville at his house. When he realized at the end that he was the monster and they were only fighting back. He said, “I am legend,” before he died, meaning he is now the urban myth that the new species would be taught to fear.

Lawrence’s movie was all about Neville and other survivors finding a cure and fixing the vampire-zombie hybrids in the movie. By “fixing” something that wasn’t a problem but was just the evolution of the species, it went completely against what this story was really about. Lawrence also talked about the comparison to the novel, and he said that an alternate ending played into it better. He also touched on how he had to change the ending, which originally had Neville leaving the infected woman to the monsters, while leaving with Anna and Ethan. He said test audiences hated that ending, and they had to change it one month before the film’s release, with only three days of reshoots.

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In the theatrical ending, Neville gives Anna and Ethan the cure, which works, and then he sacrifices himself with a grenade to kill the vampire-zombie hybrids who were attacking them. However, there was an alternate ending on the DVD that got it right, where Neville realizes that the infected are only trying to protect their own, and he returns the female companion he had captured for his experiments, and they allow him to live as a result. It still lost the idea that he was the monster, but it was at least closer.

What are your thoughts on I Am Legend and its two endings? Let us know which one you think works better in the comments below.