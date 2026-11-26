New footage from the upcoming Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day re-release has been teased, confirming that a scrapped Avengers: Doomsday scene will appear. Ever since news broke that Sony Pictures’ incredible summer blockbuster would return to theaters with extra scenes for audiences, the question of what they would be has had fans on edge. We know for a fact that Rosario Dawson’s return as Claire Temple will be restored for the film, and now it appears that Avengers: Doomsday footage will also be shown.
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According to a report from The New York Times, spotlighting the upcoming box office potential of “Dunesday,” the outlet reports that when Spider-Man: Brand New Day is re-released in theaters on December 4, it will include a “bonus” scene at the end of the film that is actually a scene already cut from Avengers: Doomsday. Though the content of the scene hasn’t been confirmed, the outlet notes the footage is only meant to act as “an ad of sorts” for Avengers: Doomsday.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Encore Will Have Doomsday Footage
Even though Spider-Man: Brand New Day was pretty self-contained from the rest of the MCU in its narrative, Marvel fans still expected that the movie would at least have some kind of tease for Avengers: Doomsday since it was the last Marvel movie before its release. What happened, though, was a post-credit scene that only left fans confused, as Ned’s spider-tracker began to “locate” Spider-Man and reveal he was no longer on Earth. Though clearly setting up something with the web-slinging hero, it elicited more of a “huh?” reaction than general enthusiasm.
Some Marvel fans interpreted the original post-credit scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a tease of Tom Holland’s character having a place in Battleworld for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, while others thought it meant the arrival of one of the other Spider-Men from across the multiverse given the threat of an impending incursion. The trouble, of course, is that no one really knows what the scene means, which offers the Avengers: Doomsday footage that will be included in the re-release a chance to clear things up.
That said, the fact that the Doomsday footage that will appear in Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day is already noted as a deleted scene from the upcoming film may be just as frustrating for fans. Assuming that this footage in the film even hints at Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, it could cause backlash, as fans assume his role was removed from the film itself. The good news is that Sony’s encore re-release of Brand New Day will roll into theaters this time next week, with Doomsday set to follow just two weeks later.
Ahead of the re-release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though, the real reason behind its return to theaters is already clear. Despite Sony’s movie already securing the record for the highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office, the film is just a stone’s throw away from being the first to make a billion dollars domestically. Assuming Marvel fans flock to the theater on the promise of new footage and a Doomsday tease, Sony might have just secured the movie’s place in film history to an unbeatable degree.
Are you planning to go back to the theater to watch Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day? Let us know in the comments below.