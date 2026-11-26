New footage from the upcoming Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day re-release has been teased, confirming that a scrapped Avengers: Doomsday scene will appear. Ever since news broke that Sony Pictures’ incredible summer blockbuster would return to theaters , the question of what they would be has had fans on edge. We know for a fact that Rosario Dawson’s return as Claire Temple will be restored for the film, and now it appears that Avengers: Doomsday footage will also be shown.

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According to a report from The New York Times, spotlighting the upcoming box office potential of “Dunesday,” the outlet reports that when Spider-Man: Brand New Day is re-released in theaters on December 4, it will include a “bonus” scene at the end of the film that is actually a scene already cut from Avengers: Doomsday. Though the content of the scene hasn’t been confirmed, the outlet notes the footage is only meant to act as “an ad of sorts” for Avengers: Doomsday.

Even though Spider-Man: Brand New Day was pretty self-contained from the rest of the MCU in its narrative, Marvel fans still expected that the movie would at least have some kind of tease for Avengers: Doomsday since it was the last Marvel movie before its release. What happened, though, was a post-credit scene that only left fans confused, as Ned’s spider-tracker began to “locate” Spider-Man and reveal he was no longer on Earth. Though clearly setting up something with the web-slinging hero, it elicited more of a “huh?” reaction than general enthusiasm.

Some Marvel fans interpreted the original post-credit scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a tease of Tom Holland’s character having a place in Battleworld for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, while others thought it meant the arrival of one of the other Spider-Men from across the multiverse given the threat of an impending incursion. The trouble, of course, is that no one really knows what the scene means, which offers the Avengers: Doomsday footage that will be included in the re-release a chance to clear things up.

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That said, the fact that the Doomsday footage that will appear in Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day is already noted as a deleted scene from the upcoming film may be just as frustrating for fans. Assuming that this footage in the film even hints at Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, it could cause backlash, as fans assume his role was removed from the film itself. The good news is that Sony’s encore re-release of Brand New Day will roll into theaters this time next week, with Doomsday set to follow just two weeks later.

Ahead of the re-release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though, the real reason behind its return to theaters is already clear. Despite Sony’s movie already securing the record for the highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office, the film is just a stone’s throw away from being the first to make a billion dollars domestically. Assuming Marvel fans flock to the theater on the promise of new footage and a Doomsday tease, Sony might have just secured the movie’s place in film history to an unbeatable degree.

Are you planning to go back to the theater to watch Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day? Let us know in the comments below.