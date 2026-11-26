There are so many questions swirling around Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, as the two game-changing films will clear out the cluttered past of Marvel movies and relaunch the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a complete collection of characters, in which The Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Spider-Man will all be playing in the same cinematic sandbox for the very first time.

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Not every character we know and love from Marvel movies will make it to the new era of the MCU, though. But while some legacy characters can easily be recast (or already have been), others are so connected to the actors playing them that it’s almost impossible to imagine them being played by anyone else. And Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is definitely one of the characters.

So what’s happening with Deadpool after Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars? We may be getting our first real indication of that answer.

Ryan Reynolds Confirmed For More Deadpool – Just Not Another Solo Film

20th Century Studios

Ryan Reynolds is making headlines in Hollywood after signing with a new publicist (Kelly Bush Novak), who also represents his wife, actress Blake Lively. THR did a profile on Reynolds, and in it, the trade notes that the actor “has another Deadpool movie coming after the box office success of 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.”

A lot of fans and outlets take that sentence to mean Ryan Reynolds is coming back for another Deadpool movie (which would technically be Deadpool 4); however, that is not quite accurate. For those keeping track: it’s been indicated that while Ryan Reynolds may still play Deadpool in Phase Seven of the MCU, he won’t necessarily be continuing his solo film franchise.

When asked last year if he’s had any talks with Reynolds about the future of Deadpool in the MCU, Kevin Feige confirmed that they have been talking about it. “There have absolutely been discussions. We’re in touch with Ryan a lot. So the answer is yes.”

Around that same time, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he is already working on this next Deadpool film, and that it isn’t a solo film: “I’m writing something right now… It’s a little ensemble.” Reynolds said.

It makes sense that Marvel Studios would make a clean break from the Fox X-Men Universe, where Deadpool and Deadpool 2 took place, and not continue the solo film franchise. At the same time, Ryan Reynolds is so deeply tied to Deadpool (and beloved as the character) that recasting would be a nightmare. It’s a conundrum that can be easily solved, though. There is a precedent in Marvel Comics of Deadpool being someone who is uniquely aware of changes to reality or the timeline, due to his fourth-wall awareness. So Deadpool tends to remain a constant, even when everything else in reality shifts.

Marvel

The MCU can have a lot of fun with that concept, but admittedly, it’ll be a dynamic that works far better when Deadpool is onscreen with groups of other characters who are completely unaware that Phase Seven is a reboot, with a whole new version of the X-Men. It’s also one of the only ways Marvel will still be able to induge in some nostalgia, while still establishing the new version of the franchise.

Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters on December 18th. Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming on Disney+.