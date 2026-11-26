There are a lot of big moments in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer that have fans excited for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Some of the most exciting scenes showed the battle between members of the Avengers teams and the X-Men. One of the biggest fights seems to be between two team leaders, with Sam Wilson’s Captain America fighting Cyclops of the X-Men. There was also a fight in an earlier trailer between Yelena Belova and Mystique. While both of those fights sound exciting, the best fight of them all might come between Shang-Chi, of Sam Wilson’s Avengers team, and Gambit, who is fighting with the X-Men.

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This fight will be more than just two superheroes throwing around their powers against each other. Channing Tatum, who returns as Gambit, told Entertainment Weekly that the fight choreography would be like they would “get to be in a kung-fu movie. This is so fun. Anything is possible, literally.” Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, added, “To have a scene partner like Channing, who was as insistent as I was about getting to do as much of it as possible, was really critical to the success of that scene.”

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What Fans Can Expect From Shang-Chi vs. Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday

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Anyone who remembers how great Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was should remember what the fight scenes in that movie looked like. While Avengers: Doomsday obviously has different directors, there is no way that Marvel changes how Shang-Chi fights, which involves using the Ten Rings, but also by implementing a strong mix of kung-fu fighting techniques, which is what Channing Tatum was hinting at. While Tatum is not known for this kind of fight choreography, he is a dancer, so it shouldn’t have been too hard for him to master the choreography needed to keep up with Simu Liu in these fight scenes.

Of course, there will also be their power sets, with Shang-Chi throwing around his Ten Rings while Gambit tosses his explosive cards in the fight, so it will be more than just kung-fu fighting. However, the only way to make their weapons make sense will be for them to pull off the kung-fu fight scenes, and considering the last Shang-Chi movie and Tatum’s incredible dancing skills, this should be one of the best-choreographed and best-executed battles in the new movie.

This won’t be the only fight between the X-Men and Avengers, and as mentioned, most eyes will be on Cyclops and Sam Wilson’s Captain America. However, don’t forget about the Shang-Chi and Gambit fight, which might be the fight that steals the entire movie. As Joe Russo said, the mutants are in a constant fight for their survival, so Gambit is likely to be putting as much into this battle as Shang-Chi.

Are you excited for the X-Men and Avengers fights in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know what you’re most excited about in the comments below.