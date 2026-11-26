A new The Batman: Part II set video confirms a funeral is happening, . Production on The Batman: Part II has resumed after Steven Soderbergh offered to step in to help finish the highly anticipated DC sequel, with filming on the project set to wrap in a few weeks after Matt Reeves was forced to step away from the project. In the time since the director change was made, details about the film have started to surface, including the identity of two key actors who joined the cast and even the presence of another Batman villain. Now DC fans have another mystery.

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A new video has made its way online of production on The Batman: Part II that reveals the filming of a funeral scene, which begs the question: Who died? Obviously death in a superhero movie is kind of a given, but if the film is going out of its way to show it on screen, then they must be pretty important. This has lead to speculation that the funeral could be for the likes of Andy Serkis’ Alfred, perhaps Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepott, or even Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. Fans are also theorizing the potential that this is a flashback, maybe to the funeral of Thomas and Martha Wayne, or another character.

The Batman: Part II Funeral Scene Revealed

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Fans immediately assuming that a funeral scene in The Batman: Part II is a sure sign that major character bites the dust in the sequel should recall that the first film had a big funeral scene for one character that was only alive on screen for maybe one full minute. The film opened with the death of Gotham City mayor Don Mitchell Jr., leading to a tense moment where another bomb-strapped victim of The Riddler literally crashed the event.

That said, it would appear that the funeral scene filmed this week for the sequel was a little less eventful, as no stunt work was caught in the set video. Plus, Serkis’ Alfred was nearly killed in the last movie, they wouldn’t play that card again, would they?

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The gap in time between The Batman and the upcoming The Batman: Part II has only gotten bigger over the years, with the sequel’s planned February 2028 release date meaning it will have been seven years between films. Some of this is due to simply delays in production, but now fans are beginning to wonder about what the future holds for the series thanks to two of the biggest stories out of Hollywood this year.

First up is that DC Studios has undergone a massive leadership change, with James Gunn and Peter Safran being replaced by Jeremy Latcham. Though the new boss won’t officially be in charge until December 1st, it has many wondering how he will handle his duties after being handpicked by the Skydance brass, with many assuming that it means The Batman series will come to an end as they brace for their own take on the DC superhero.

The second big change, of course, is that Robert Pattinson has already secured his next major role, being cast as the new James Bond for Amazon MGM Studios new film in the series. Reports have already begun to circulate that Pattinson may have been released from his initial deal with DC, which called for him to appear in three Batman movies, with the delays in the sequel putting an end to it. With another major franchises under his belt as 007, fans believe there’s no way Pattinson can juggle both.

All of that is to say that these two stories are why some fans believe that the funeral scene being shot for The Batman: Part II is actually for Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne himself. The end of the road appears to be approaching for the series, and putting a firm end on it doesn’t seem out of the question. That in mind, would a massive spoiler like this actually be shot out in public? Time will tell, but we still have over a year before the movie is released.

Whose funeral do you think was being filmed for The Batman: Part II? Sound off with your best theory in the comments below.