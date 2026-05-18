Russell Crowe Has The Perfect Gladiator Replacement After Skipping the Sequel

Russell Crowe became an Oscar-winning actor thanks to his roles in films like Gladiator (2000) and A Beautiful Mind (2001). However, it would be an understatement to say that in recent years, the Australian actor has been having more fun with his film roles than he has been chasing acclaim, and for many fans, that was never more apparent than when he skipped out on appearing in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II.

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Reports are coming in that Russell Crowe is joining an ensemble cast of international actors for a new period piece action-drama set during the era of the Roman Empire. And, just like his role in Gladiator, Crowe will be playing the heroic role of a man trying to stand against some corrupt powers within the empire.

The Last Druid Movie Reveals Its Award-Winning Cast

Daniel Zovatto, Russell Crowe & Rose Leslie to star in The Last Druid

Russell Crowe will be starring in The Last Druid as a “peaceful Celtic elder” who is the head of “a secluded Druid stronghold in the mountains of Caledonia.” Things take a turn when a Roman Emperor discovers the hideaway and seeks to pillage it, forcing Crowe’s character to “take up arms to protect his family and people from annihilation.”

The other confirmed cast members include Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, Don’t Breathe and Woman of the Hour actor Daniel Zovatto, and Andreas Pietschmann, who starred in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, Dark. The director is William Eubank, who directed the cult-horror films The Signal (2014) and Underwater (2020), as well as Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. He’ll be directing from a screenplay by Phil Gawthorne (Waterloo Road) and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle, Muzzle: City of Wolves).

Filming is set to begin next month at various locations in Spain (Barcelona, Canary Islands).

Will The Last Druid Be Russell Crowe’s Next Gladiator?

Dreamworks – Universal Pictures

Let’s be honest: The creative team of The Last Druid is far less accomplished and experienced than Gladiator’s team of Ridley Scott and writers David Franzoni (Amistad), John Logan (Any Given Sunday), and William Nicholson (First Knight). However, every iconic filmmaker of today was once a young talent until a particular film catapulted their career forward. The cast of The Last Druid (so far) suggests that there is something in the vision that is attracting Oscar-winning talent like Russell Crowe, as well as some very talented international character actors.

It will be interesting to see if the cast has more big acting names in it and what the directorial vision will be. Eubank’s films have been somewhat divisive, even though they are consistently visually captivating and atmospheric experiences.

The Last Druid is now in production. It does not have an official release date. Talk movie trivia with us on the ComicBook Forum!

Via: Deadline