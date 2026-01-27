$506M Superhero Sequel Becomes A Massive Streaming Hit on Disney+ (& It’s Not In The MCU)

When people think about Marvel on Disney+, it is often about the streaming series and the MCU films as they hit shortly after their theatrical runs end. However, in some shocking news, one of the top trending Marvel superhero movies on Disney+ right now is not part of the MCU. Disney+ is the home to a lot of Marvel entertainment, including some movies and TV shows from before the MCU, as well as properties it has since acquired from Fox, like the older X-Men and Fantastic Four films. However, it also has some movies from the Sony Marvel world.

In some shocking news, FlixPatrol reports that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently sitting in the number two spot on the most-watched on Disney+ right now. What is even more shocking is that there is only one other Marvel movie in the Top 10, and that is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, sitting in the seventh spot. The number one movie at the moment is TRON: Ares, which was a box office flop when it was in theaters, but is getting a second life on streaming.

This Disney+ most-watched list also includes streaming series as well, as Percy Jackson and the Olympians is in third place after its Season 2 finale hit last week. The first Avatar is sitting in sixth place, and the Pixar movie Elio is in 10th. The rest of the Top 10 includes Disney Handcrafted, The Princess and the Frog, Pole to Pole with Will Smith, and Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel.

Venom: The Last Dance Finds a Second Life on Streaming

Image Courtesy of Sony

This is great news for fans of Venom. While the first movie was a shocking success, the two sequels made less money, but remained the most successful Sony Marvel films since they gave up Spider-Man to Marvel andfocused on only the side characters. Venom: The Last Dance was a swan song for the symbiote and Eddie Brock, and it was still a success, making $478.9 million on a $110 million budget, but not quite up to the level of the first movie.

It also received negative reviews, with a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that never matters when it comes to films like Venom. It was also still much better than other Sony Marvel releases like Madame Web (10%), Kraven the Hunter (15%), and Morbius (15%). Of those three, Madame Web had a 53% audience score, while Kraven (72%) and Morbius (71%) have higher scores from the audience. Venom: The Last Dance had a 79% audience score.

Streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, and HBO Max offer movies a second life after struggling at the box office, and allow fans to take a chance on something without having to put out theater money or even leaving the house. For Venom: The Last Dance, it seems like it is finally getting the attention it deserves.

