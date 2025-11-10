4 MCU Characters Who Deserve More Criticism From Fans

None of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s heroes is perfect, but some deserve more criticism than others. Over the last 17 years, fans of the comic book franchise have enjoyed rooting for honorable superheroes like Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) as they fight dangerous enemies and save innocent people. At the same time, the MCU has incorporated fascinating anti-heroes into the mix, such as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). In some cases, though, characters have committed horrible deeds, yet their wrongs are rarely, if ever, pointed out by fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These four MCU characters don’t receive enough criticism for the mistakes they’ve made and the harm they’ve caused.

4) Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has been a pivotal figure in the MCU, helping the Avengers defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and serving as a Master of the Mystic Arts. Despite his heroics, the powerful sorcerer has also revealed himself to be arrogant and reckless. Doctor Strange agrees to cast a dangerous memory spell for no good reason in Spider-Man: No Way Home and later fights Peter for the right to send the Spider-Man villains back to their universes to die. The magic-wielder then dreamwalks and causes an incursion in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, once again proving that he doesn’t often consider the consequences of his actions. Doctor Strange isn’t as bad as some other MCU characters, but he’s far from the franchise’s most upstanding hero.

3) Loki

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) began his MCU tenure as a sympathetic yet malicious villain. Many can understand the God of Mischief’s grudge against his adoptive parents for favoring Thor (Chris Hemsworth), but taking out his anger on innocent people is simply inexcusable. Loki orchestrates the Frost Giants’ attack on Asgard in Thor and commands the Chitauri Army in a plan to take over Earth in The Avengers. Of course, Loki redeems himself by allying with Thor in Thor: Ragnarok and sacrificing himself in Avengers: Infinity War, yet it seems most people have forgotten about the terrible things he did before giving in to his good side. Loki is still one of the MCU’s best anti-heroes, and his cunning personality and wicked trickery make him a joy to watch in the franchise. Still, more fans should recognize how despicable Loki was back in his early MCU days.

2) Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

A war profiteer and egotistical billionaire, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is extremely unlikable when he first appears in the MCU. The Stark Industries CEO manufactured and sold military weapons for years before ending these operations in the wake of his escape from the Ten Rings organization. Years later, Stark botches his creation of the android Ultron (James Spader), resulting in a world-threatening villain who destroys an entire city in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Over time, Stark understands his wrongs and evolves into arguably the MCU’s greatest hero; however, he may have caused more harm than any other Avenger. Stark’s evil past fuels his revenge arc, though it’s hard to believe he would have ever changed his ways had he not been captured in Afghanistan. MCU fans are right to admire Iron Man for his many courageous acts, including his sacrifice to beat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Nonetheless, the iconic superhero should face more criticism for his role in death and destruction around the world.

1) Red Guardian

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

No one in the MCU has better PR than Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), who willingly trafficked his young adopted daughters Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to General Dreykov’s (Ray Winstone) Red Room. In Black Widow, Alexei reconnects with the two and assists them in demolishing the Red Room, although he never really accepts responsibility for Natasha and Yelena’s suffering.

Red Guardian had complete control of his actions when he colluded with Dreykov, unlike his partner, Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), who is, herself, a victim of the cruel assassin program. Despite his occasional efforts to support his traumatized daughters, Alexei has not made up for the damage he inflicted on them. All in all, Red Guardian shouldn’t be viewed as a respectable father to any degree, and it’s baffling that most MCU fans see him as a heartwarming character.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!