5 Movies You’ll Love If You’re A Kpop Demon Hunters Fan

Sony Pictures Animation originally developed KPop Demon Hunters as a theatrical property before a lack of confidence led the studio to move the project to Netflix. Surprisingly, the production reached over 325 million views within its first three months, establishing itself as the most-watched original film in the history of the platform. This viewership outperformed established titles like Red Notice and Carry-On, demonstrating a significant demand for the blend of K-pop aesthetics and urban fantasy that the original studio had underestimated. The commercial success of KPop Demon Hunters also extended to its soundtrack, as the lead single “Golden,” performed by the fictional girl group HUNTR/X, reached the top position and secured a Grammy Award in early 2026 for Best Song Written for Visual Media. This reception prompted Netflix to reorganize its release strategy, implementing special sing-along theatrical screenings that earned approximately $20 million during limited engagements.

While Netflix has confirmed a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters and multiple spinoffs are currently in development, the long production cycles associated with high-quality animation mean the next installment is not expected until at least 2028. Consequently, fans of the group’s combat-heavy musical performances must wait several years for the continuation of Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (voiced by May Hong), and Zoey’s (voiced by Ji-young Yoo) narrative. Fortunately, some great movies offer similar explorations of idol culture, supernatural threats, and musical identity to fill the gap.

5) Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York offers a cohesive exploration of pop stardom and urban fantasy that shares several traits with the story of the demon-hunting idols. The narrative centers on Catty Noir (voiced by Missi Hale), a world-famous performer who travels to a supernatural metropolis to rediscover her artistic voice before encountering ancient cosmic forces. Much like the members of HUNTR/X, Catty Noir must navigate the pressures of a manufactured industry while managing extraordinary circumstances that threaten her reality.

The film utilizes a pop soundtrack to facilitate character development, treating the stage as a primary site for resolving conflict. Monster High: Boo York, Boo York‘s focus on a female-led ensemble overcoming external challenges through creative integrity aligns with the themes of sisterhood and ambition that marked the success of the Netflix movie. For viewers who appreciated the fashion-forward aesthetic of the demon-fighting world, Monster High: Boo York, Boo York provides an immersion into a setting where style and sound are the primary instruments of survival and personal liberation.

4) Kubo and the Two Strings

Image courtesy of Focus Features

Kubo and the Two Strings presents a sophisticated exploration of music as a literal instrument of power and a vital link to ancestral legacy. The plot follows Kubo (voiced by Art Parkinson), a young boy who uses a magical shamisen to manipulate paper through song, eventually embarking on a quest to defeat malevolent spirits. Although the setting is historical, the film’s treatment of musical performance as a ritualistic act of defense directly mirrors the way the idols in KPop Demon Hunters utilize their choreography and vocals to combat supernatural threats.

In Kubo and the Two Strings, director Travis Knight employs stop-motion animation to provide every frame with a tactile texture, ensuring that every pluck of a string possesses a visceral weight. This emphasis on the kinetic nature of sound ensures the film captures a sense of mechanical precision regarding the capabilities of a well-performed melody. By positioning the musician as the ultimate protector, the narrative validates the philosophy that art is an effective tool for navigating a world filled with metaphysical dangers.

3) Turning Red

Image courtesy of Pixar

The nature of adolescence and the intensity of music fandom are the central pillars of Turning Red, making it an essential watch for those who connected with the group dynamics of HUNTR/X. The narrative follows Meilin Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a teenager who inherits a family curse that causes her to transform into a giant red panda whenever she experiences intense emotion.

While the supernatural elements of Turning Red serve as a metaphor for puberty, the film’s emotional anchor is the unwavering support system provided by Meilin’s circle of friends. Their shared obsession with a boy band provides an accurate depiction of modern music culture, illustrating how collective passion can function as a protective barrier against societal expectations. The film also uses a hyper-expressive animation style influenced by anime to capture the energy required to depict the intersection of traditional family values and contemporary pop interests.

2) Nimona

Image courtesy of Netflix

Nimona provides a subversive take on the fantasy genre that aligns with the stylized action and anti-establishment undertones of the Netflix phenomenon. The story follows Nimona (voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz), a shapeshifter who insists on becoming the sidekick to a disgraced knight, Ballister Boldheart (voiced by Riz Ahmed), to expose systemic corruption. The animation style is marked by its fluid movement and bold color choices, creating a techno-medieval world that feels as inventive as the combat sequences in KPop Demon Hunters.

Beyond the visual spectacle, Nimona explores the psychological effects of being an outsider in a society that fears the unknown. This focus on characters who exist on the fringes of normalcy also advocated that mutual understanding is more powerful than traditional heroism, resulting in a narrative that prizes individual autonomy and empathy. For fans who enjoyed the sharp character designs and the frantic pacing of the HUNTR/X missions, Nimona delivers a similarly creative experience.

1) Belle

Image via Studio Chizu

Belle serves as an analytical examination of the duality between public persona and private identity within the framework of a modern digital idol. The narrative follows Suzu (voiced by Kaho Nakamura), a socially anxious teenager who achieves global stardom as a virtual avatar named Belle. This dynamic mirrors the thematic core of KPop Demon Hunters, as both stories investigate the weight of maintaining a polished image while managing deep-seated personal trauma.

Director Mamoru Hosoda utilizes a dense visual palette to distinguish the mundane reality of Suzu from the expansive virtual world of Belle, reflecting the tonal shift between the everyday lives of K-pop trainees and their high-stakes supernatural responsibilities. Furthermore, the film treats musical performance as a primary form of communication and emotional catharsis, echoing how HUNTR/X utilizes song to bridge cultural and spiritual divides. By centering on a protagonist who finds empowerment through a hidden identity, Belle provides the emotional resonance and musical sophistication that characterized the record-breaking success of the demon-hunting idols.

