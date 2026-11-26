Avengers: Doomsday will see different realities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (aka different eras of Marvel movie franchises) all going to war to see who gets to march proudly into the future franchise – and which characters (and actors) we’ll say goodbye to for the final time. The roster of characters is huge: the MCU will be defended by Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) Avengers team (Falcon, Shang-Chi, Thor), Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) “New Avengers” squad, the combined might of Wakanda and Namor’s Talokan nation, with the Fantastic Four (and some key allies they recruit) lending a hand from Earth-828. On the other side, the X-Men of the Fox movie universe (Earth-10005) will be fighting with mutant might to keep their world alive, while cosmic players like Loki, the Time Variance Authority will be trying to keep the entire multiverse alive.

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Just describing all of that, it should surprise no one that Avengers: Doomsday co-director Joe Russo is boasting that this is the most ambitious crossover event that the MCU (or any major franchise) has ever done.

Avengers: Doomsday Is An “Ambitious Convergence” 25 Years In The Making

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During EW’s coverage of Avengers: Doomsday, Joe Russo didn’t hold back about the scale of what he and brother Anthony Russo have built with Doomsday. “By far and away the most ambitious project we’ve ever attempted is the convergence of 25 years of storytelling, all the way back to the first X-Men in 2000,” Russo said. “It’s three major franchises crashing into each other. So the real work was around trying to give each group a collective arc that the audience could follow and root for them.”

Reed Richards actor Pedro Pascal echoed that same sentiment, stating, “It’s the biggest ensemble I’ve ever been a part of. To put us all in a room together, you would expect it to feel atomic. And yet it was like [an] immediate family. It was really warm. No one was alone; that was for sure.”

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The meta-layers of Avengers: Doomsday are already apparent, as the film will be a bittersweet send-off for any number of Marvel movie franchises older fans grew up with, or enjoyed as pioneering adaptations of Marvel characters, before the MCU took the reins. Now, Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, will clear the board and reset the franchise, offering viewers a complete collection of Marvel characters all in one place, for the very first time. But that consolidated franchise will come at the cost of ending the arcs of beloved characters of yesteryear, and (more painfully), saying goodbye to some iconic performances, or (tragically, in the case of Patrick Stewart) some iconic performers.

The (confirmed) cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/Thing, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Tom Hiddleston as God Loki, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier.

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Also appearing are David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther, Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres/Falcon, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma, with Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto, and Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X.

Leading up to Doomsday‘s release, other MCU projects have revealed that Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch are both part of the film, while Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Wade WIlson/Deadpol have both been teased. Loki cast members Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), Ke Huy Quan (Ouroboros, “O.B.”) will also be making an appearance.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18th.