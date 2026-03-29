5 Things Dune Fans Are Most Excited to See in Dune: Part Three

The biggest sci-fi saga right now, Dune already has two movies released and is set to be wrapped up by Denis Villeneuve soon. In Dune: Part Three, we’ll see Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) at the very top as Emperor, forced to deal with the consequences of his messianic power and the holy war carried out in his name — along with internal political conspiracies, enemies, and growing questions about his own legacy. This is finally the most important part of the saga: shifting the focus away from gaining power and toward surviving what comes after you get it; when the myth you’ve become starts charging a brutal price.

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And with a story like that, it’s no surprise people are already losing their minds, counting down the days until they can rush to the theater and witness something that’s guaranteed to feel epic. And if there’s one thing Dune fans have figured out by now, it’s that this new chapter has the potential to be the darkest and most unpredictable of the entire franchise. But what exactly can we expect from Dune: Part Three? Here are a few things everyone is way too excited to see.

5) Alia and What She Is Capable Of

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Before Dune: Part Two hit theaters, there was already a lot of buzz surrounding Alia’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) presence in the saga. Since the movie is based on the second half of the first novel (where the character is responsible for major events as a child), the big question was how Villeneuve would adapt her in his version. In the end, she showed up in a brief prescience scene from Paul, and now, with Dune: Part Three, she’s set to become a real problem. Alia isn’t just the protagonist’s sister; she’s one of those Dune elements that makes the whole narrative feel pretty unsettling, because instead of growing into someone, she’s basically born as something that’s already too complete.

In the new movie, there’s going to be a time jump, so we won’t see her as a child. But based on the trailer alone, it’s already easy to get a sense of just how dangerous she could be. Alia might end up being the most unpredictable card on the board: she’s powerful, sharp, and honestly, a psychological bomb waiting to go off. What fans should expect is the most disturbing side of Dune Messiah, but likely on an even bigger scale — especially since Taylor-Joy has said Alia is capable of doing anything for Paul. In other words, we could be looking at a level of fanaticism and devotion so intense it pushes her into many shades of insanity.

4) Scytale Manipulating Paul

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We already know Paul has to deal with several enemies, and so far, the biggest antagonists have been Baron Vladimir (Stellan Skarsgård) and his nephew Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler). But in Dune: Part Three, we’re going to come face-to-face with Scytale (Robert Pattinson), and he’s the kind of character who could really raise the danger level of the entire saga. And why is that? Because the threat shifts completely. He doesn’t play in “war mode,” he plays in “I’m going to destroy you from the inside” mode. His entire approach is psychological manipulation, especially since he’s a Face Dancer who can wear any face.

He’s also the character who pushes the new movie into full thriller territory. So one of the most exciting things is that we won’t be watching Paul lose in some simple duel; we’ll be watching him get cornered into situations where a choice could lead to his downfall. In Dune Messiah, he reaches a level of power that’s almost untouchable, yet he still can’t escape the political trap he’s caught in. Scytale is a huge part of that, the kind of enemy who shows up offering a solution, and by the time you realize what’s happening, it’s already too late. In other words, because of him, Dune: Part Three might make Paul feel vulnerable again.

3) Leto II and Ghanima

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Villeneuve has already said he has no intention of continuing the franchise beyond the third movie. Still, casting news for Leto II (Nakoa-Wolf Momoa) and Ghanima (Ida Brooke) has gotten fans talking — mainly because those characters don’t come into play until the third book, Children of Dune. And even though there’s no clear information on how big their roles will be, just the presence of Paul and Chani’s (Zendaya) children completely shifts the weight of the saga. At that point, the story stops being only about rise and fall and becomes something bigger: what happens when you try to control the future and end up creating a generation that’s even more terrifying? The twins aren’t just an extra detail, but a direct extension of everything Paul sets in motion once he becomes Emperor.

Maybe they’ll show up in an epilogue, or maybe through a vision. Either way, they have the potential to steal focus without even trying. This is the next stage of the Atreides bloodline, and it’s already completely out of control. And honestly, it’s exactly the kind of material that gets Dune fans really hyped, since it feels like the beginning of something even more ambitious than the first two films. If Dune: Part Two was about becoming a myth, Leto II and Ghanima are about inheriting the hell that myth created. And even if they aren’t the main focus, their inclusion still feels like a strong final note for the saga and for the direction of Paul’s arc.

2) The Ending of Paul’s Story Arc

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And speaking of the point of Paul’s arc, here is one of the most anticipated things of all: how is his journey going to end? Dune Messiah isn’t a book that exists to deliver catharsis — it exists to pull the rug out from under you. The Paul who becomes Emperor isn’t the hero of the story. He’s the guy who realizes too late that absolute power doesn’t equal freedom. And what makes it even more haunting is that he always knew this was coming, yet he still walked straight into that fate anyway. Because of that, his original ending is deeply emotional, but the real question is whether Villeneuve will stick to it faithfully or not.

Based on how things are going, there’s a strong chance Dune: Part Three will wrap things up in a way that feels both fitting and smart, especially since the director has already said he shares Frank Herbert’s view of Paul and the larger message behind the saga. If that happens, the trilogy could end in a way that’s pretty much rare for a blockbuster of this size: uncomfortable, memorable, and with no easy happy ending. Paul’s arc is all about realizing he’s become a pawn of his own cult, and that his empire isn’t a kingdom, it’s a prison. The idea is a bitter ending, no doubt, but one that could still feel absolutely epic on screen. The only question is: will Villeneuve really go there?

1) The Return of Duncan Idaho

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If you’re a book fan, you already know exactly why this matters. Duncan’s (Jason Momoa) return is easily the most exciting thing to watch. And why? First, because the actor is pure charisma, and the saga honestly felt colder without him. And second, because this return carries a level of weight and meaning that becomes a major thread throughout a huge portion of the books. But the big question is: is this really him, or just a copy? And even more importantly, why bring him back at all? That’s where Dune: Part Three gets really interesting.

Seeing Duncan return fits perfectly with the darker, more thriller-like tone the new film needs to lean into. This isn’t just nostalgia, but something more calculated than that, something that forces Paul to confront what people are now capable of doing to him. Trying to avoid spoilers, what we’re really looking at here is a beloved character becoming the perfect emotional trigger to slowly crack the protagonist from the inside. And just like with Scytale, it’s proof that you don’t actually need armies to destroy someone, right? So in Dune: Part Three, expect Duncan to steal scenes and highlight one of the most important ideas: sometimes, all it takes to make everything fall apart is bringing back someone you lost.

Dune: Part 3 hits theaters on December 18.

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